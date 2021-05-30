Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 29)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;20;7;.741
Shenandoah;18;11;.621
Frankton;17;12;.586
Anderson;18;14;.563
Lapel;16;14;.533
Pendleton Heights;16;15;.516
Daleville;10;13;.435
Anderson Prep;5;12;.294
Alexandria;8;21;.276
Elwood;6;16;.273
Liberty Christian;4;24;.143
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;21;6;.778
x-Frankton;18;7;.720
Elwood;20;9;.690
x-Madison-Grant;18;9;.667
Pendleton Heights;19;11;.633
Lapel;13;13;.500
Shenandoah;13;15;.464
Liberty Christian;7;13;.350
Daleville;4;10;.286
Anderson;5;14;.263
X-denotes sectional champion
