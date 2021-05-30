Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 29)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;20;7;.741

Shenandoah;18;11;.621

Frankton;17;12;.586

Anderson;18;14;.563

Lapel;16;14;.533

Pendleton Heights;16;15;.516

Daleville;10;13;.435

Anderson Prep;5;12;.294

Alexandria;8;21;.276

Elwood;6;16;.273

Liberty Christian;4;24;.143

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;21;6;.778

x-Frankton;18;7;.720

Elwood;20;9;.690

x-Madison-Grant;18;9;.667

Pendleton Heights;19;11;.633

Lapel;13;13;.500

Shenandoah;13;15;.464

Liberty Christian;7;13;.350

Daleville;4;10;.286

Anderson;5;14;.263

X-denotes sectional champion

Tags

Trending Video