Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 10)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;5;0;1.000

Daleville;2;0;1.000

Elwood;2;1;.667

Frankton;2;1;.667

Madison-Grant;2;1;.667

Lapel;2;2;.500

Pendleton Heights;3;4;.429

Shenandoah;2;6;.250

Alexandria;1;5;.167

Liberty Christian;1;5;.167

Anderson Prep;0;2;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;7;0;1.000

Frankton;2;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;4;2;.667

Anderson;1;1;.500

Shenandoah;2;2;.500

Lapel;2;3;.400

Madison-Grant;1;2;.333

Elwood;1;3;.250

Liberty Christian;0;1;.000

Daleville;0;2;.000

