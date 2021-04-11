Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 10)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;5;0;1.000
Daleville;2;0;1.000
Elwood;2;1;.667
Frankton;2;1;.667
Madison-Grant;2;1;.667
Lapel;2;2;.500
Pendleton Heights;3;4;.429
Shenandoah;2;6;.250
Alexandria;1;5;.167
Liberty Christian;1;5;.167
Anderson Prep;0;2;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;7;0;1.000
Frankton;2;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;4;2;.667
Anderson;1;1;.500
Shenandoah;2;2;.500
Lapel;2;3;.400
Madison-Grant;1;2;.333
Elwood;1;3;.250
Liberty Christian;0;1;.000
Daleville;0;2;.000
