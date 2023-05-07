Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 6)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Shenandoah;12;3;.800

Lapel;15;4;.789

Madison-Grant;10;8;.556

Daleville;8;7;.533

Pendleton Heights;9;8;.529

Frankton;10;9;.526

Alexandria;9;12;.429

Anderson;7;13;.350

Liberty Christian;3;12;.200

Elwood;3;16;.158

Anderson Prep;1;9;.100

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;16;3;.842

Pendleton Heights;15;3;.833

Frankton;11;3;.786

Shenandoah;12;5;.706

Elwood;9;7;.563

Lapel;8;7;.533

Daleville;5;5;.500

Alexandria;4;7;.364

Anderson;3;8;.273

Liberty Christian;2;8;.200

