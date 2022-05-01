Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 30)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

*Lapel;9;4;.692

*Shenandoah;9;5;.643

Anderson;9;7;.563

*Frankton;8;7;.533

Pendleton Heights;7;9;.438

Madison-Grant;6;8;.429

*Alexandria;6;11;.353

Liberty Christian;4;9;.308

Daleville;2;13;.133

Elwood;1;8;.111

Anderson Prep;0;7;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;12;2;.857

Pendleton Heights;14;3;.824

Frankton;9;4;.692

Shenandoah;11;6;.647

Elwood;7;4;.636

Lapel;7;5;.583

Anderson;4;4;.500

Daleville;2;2;.500

Liberty Christian;4;8;.333

*Alexandria;2;9;.182

*--includes 1 tie

Tags

Trending Video