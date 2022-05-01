Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 30)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
*Lapel;9;4;.692
*Shenandoah;9;5;.643
Anderson;9;7;.563
*Frankton;8;7;.533
Pendleton Heights;7;9;.438
Madison-Grant;6;8;.429
*Alexandria;6;11;.353
Liberty Christian;4;9;.308
Daleville;2;13;.133
Elwood;1;8;.111
Anderson Prep;0;7;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;12;2;.857
Pendleton Heights;14;3;.824
Frankton;9;4;.692
Shenandoah;11;6;.647
Elwood;7;4;.636
Lapel;7;5;.583
Anderson;4;4;.500
Daleville;2;2;.500
Liberty Christian;4;8;.333
*Alexandria;2;9;.182
*--includes 1 tie