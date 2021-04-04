Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 3)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;2;0;1.000

Anderson;1;0;1.000

Frankton;2;1;.667

Pendleton Heights;2;2;.500

Shenandoah;1;3;.250

Anderson Prep;0;0;.000

Daleville;0;0;.000

Elwood;0;0;.000

Madison-Grant;0;0;.000

Alexandria;0;2;.000

Liberty Christian;0;3;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;2;0;1.000

Frankton;2;0;1.000

Madison-Grant;1;1;.500

Pendleton Heights;1;1;.500

Lapel;2;3;.400

Anderson;0;0;.000

Daleville;0;0;.000

Liberty Christian;0;0;.000

Elwood;0;1;.000

Shenandoah;0;1;.000

