Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 3)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;2;0;1.000
Anderson;1;0;1.000
Frankton;2;1;.667
Pendleton Heights;2;2;.500
Shenandoah;1;3;.250
Anderson Prep;0;0;.000
Daleville;0;0;.000
Elwood;0;0;.000
Madison-Grant;0;0;.000
Alexandria;0;2;.000
Liberty Christian;0;3;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;2;0;1.000
Frankton;2;0;1.000
Madison-Grant;1;1;.500
Pendleton Heights;1;1;.500
Lapel;2;3;.400
Anderson;0;0;.000
Daleville;0;0;.000
Liberty Christian;0;0;.000
Elwood;0;1;.000
Shenandoah;0;1;.000
