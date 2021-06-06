Final Area Records (Through games of Saturday, June 5)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
x-Madison-Grant;21;8;.724
Shenandoah;18;12;.600
Frankton;17;12;.586
Anderson;18;14;.563
Lapel;16;14;.533
Pendleton Heights;16;16;.500
Daleville;11;14;.444
Anderson Prep;5;12;.294
Alexandria;8;21;.276
Elwood;6;16;.273
Liberty Christian;4;24;.143
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;21;6;.778
y-Frankton;19;8;.704
Elwood;20;9;.690
x-Madison-Grant;18;10;.643
Pendleton Heights;19;11;.633
Lapel;13;13;.500
Shenandoah;13;15;.464
Liberty Christian;7;13;.350
Daleville;4;10;.286
Anderson;5;14;.263
X-denotes sectional champion
y-denotes regional champion
