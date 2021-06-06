Final Area Records (Through games of Saturday, June 5)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

x-Madison-Grant;21;8;.724

Shenandoah;18;12;.600

Frankton;17;12;.586

Anderson;18;14;.563

Lapel;16;14;.533

Pendleton Heights;16;16;.500

Daleville;11;14;.444

Anderson Prep;5;12;.294

Alexandria;8;21;.276

Elwood;6;16;.273

Liberty Christian;4;24;.143

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;21;6;.778

y-Frankton;19;8;.704

Elwood;20;9;.690

x-Madison-Grant;18;10;.643

Pendleton Heights;19;11;.633

Lapel;13;13;.500

Shenandoah;13;15;.464

Liberty Christian;7;13;.350

Daleville;4;10;.286

Anderson;5;14;.263

X-denotes sectional champion

y-denotes regional champion

