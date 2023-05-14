Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 13)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Shenandoah;16;3;.842
Lapel;18;6;.750
Frankton;12;10;.545
Madison-Grant;13;11;.542
Daleville;8;8;.500
Pendleton Heights;10;12;.455
Alexandria;10;15;.400
Anderson;8;15;.348
Liberty Christian;3;15;.167
Elwood;3;20;.130
Anderson Prep;1;11;.083
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;21;3;.875
Pendleton Heights;18;5;.783
Frankton;15;5;.750
Elwood;14;8;.636
Lapel;12;7;.632
Shenandoah;12;7;.632
Daleville;6;7;.462
Alexandria;6;9;.400
Liberty Christian;3;10;.231
Anderson;3;13;.188