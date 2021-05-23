Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 22)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;18;7;.720
Frankton;17;11;.607
Shenandoah;17;11;.607
Anderson;17;13;.567
Lapel;14;13;.519
Pendleton Heights;14;15;.483
Daleville;8;13;.381
Anderson Prep;5;11;.313
Elwood;6;15;.286
Alexandria;7;20;.259
Liberty Christian;4;21;.160
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;21;5;.808
Frankton;16;7;.696
Elwood;18;8;.692
Pendleton Heights;17;10;.630
Madison-Grant;15;9;.625
Lapel;12;12;.500
Shenandoah;12;14;.461
Liberty Christian;7;12;.368
Anderson;4;12;.250
Daleville;3;9;.250
