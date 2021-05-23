Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 22)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;18;7;.720

Frankton;17;11;.607

Shenandoah;17;11;.607

Anderson;17;13;.567

Lapel;14;13;.519

Pendleton Heights;14;15;.483

Daleville;8;13;.381

Anderson Prep;5;11;.313

Elwood;6;15;.286

Alexandria;7;20;.259

Liberty Christian;4;21;.160

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;21;5;.808

Frankton;16;7;.696

Elwood;18;8;.692

Pendleton Heights;17;10;.630

Madison-Grant;15;9;.625

Lapel;12;12;.500

Shenandoah;12;14;.461

Liberty Christian;7;12;.368

Anderson;4;12;.250

Daleville;3;9;.250

