Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 20)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Shenandoah;20;3;.870

Lapel;20;6;.769

Madison-Grant;15;11;.577

Frankton;13;13;.500

Daleville;9;10;.474

Pendleton Heights;11;13;.458

Anderson;12;17;.414

Alexandria;11;16;.407

Liberty Christian;3;17;.150

Anderson Prep;2;12;.143

Elwood;3;21;.125

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;22;4;.846

Pendleton Heights;20;5;.800

Frankton;17;5;.773

Shenandoah;16;7;.696

Elwood;17;8;.680

Lapel;14;8;.636

Daleville;8;10;.444

Alexandria;8;11;.421

Anderson;5;15;.250

Liberty Christian;3;12;.200

