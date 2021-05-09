Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 8)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;13;3;.813

Anderson;13;7;.650

Frankton;13;8;.619

Lapel;10;9;.526

Shenandoah;8;11;.421

Pendleton Heights;8;12;.400

Daleville;5;10;.333

Elwood;4;9;.308

Anderson Prep;3;8;.273

Liberty Christian;4;14;.222

Alexandria;4;15;.211

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;15;5;.750

Alexandria;13;5;.722

Frankton;10;4;.714

Elwood;11;5;.688

Madison-Grant;9;6;.600

Shenandoah;10;9;.526

Lapel;9;9;.500

Liberty Christian;4;7;.364

Anderson;3;7;.300

Daleville;2;6;.250

