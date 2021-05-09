Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 8)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;13;3;.813
Anderson;13;7;.650
Frankton;13;8;.619
Lapel;10;9;.526
Shenandoah;8;11;.421
Pendleton Heights;8;12;.400
Daleville;5;10;.333
Elwood;4;9;.308
Anderson Prep;3;8;.273
Liberty Christian;4;14;.222
Alexandria;4;15;.211
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;15;5;.750
Alexandria;13;5;.722
Frankton;10;4;.714
Elwood;11;5;.688
Madison-Grant;9;6;.600
Shenandoah;10;9;.526
Lapel;9;9;.500
Liberty Christian;4;7;.364
Anderson;3;7;.300
Daleville;2;6;.250
