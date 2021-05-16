Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 15)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;15;7;.682
Frankton;17;8;.680
Anderson;14;10;.583
Shenandoah;12;11;.522
Lapel;12;13;.480
Pendleton Heights;11;13;.458
Daleville;7;11;.389
Anderson Prep;4;9;.308
Elwood;4;13;.235
Alexandria;5;19;.208
Liberty Christian;4;17;.190
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;17;5;.773
Elwood;15;6;.714
Madison-Grant;14;7;.667
Pendleton Heights;16;8;.667
Frankton;13;7;.650
Lapel;12;10;.545
Shenandoah;11;12;.478
Liberty Christian;5;10;.333
Anderson;4;11;.267
Daleville;2;6;.250
