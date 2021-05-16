Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 15)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;15;7;.682

Frankton;17;8;.680

Anderson;14;10;.583

Shenandoah;12;11;.522

Lapel;12;13;.480

Pendleton Heights;11;13;.458

Daleville;7;11;.389

Anderson Prep;4;9;.308

Elwood;4;13;.235

Alexandria;5;19;.208

Liberty Christian;4;17;.190

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;17;5;.773

Elwood;15;6;.714

Madison-Grant;14;7;.667

Pendleton Heights;16;8;.667

Frankton;13;7;.650

Lapel;12;10;.545

Shenandoah;11;12;.478

Liberty Christian;5;10;.333

Anderson;4;11;.267

Daleville;2;6;.250

