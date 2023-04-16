Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 15)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;6;2;.750
Pendleton Heights;6;2;.750
Daleville;5;2;.714
Shenandoah;5;2;.714
Anderson;4;4;.500
Madison-Grant;4;4;.500
Alexandria;6;7;.461
Frankton;2;3;.400
Elwood;2;6;.250
Liberty Christian;1;7;.125
Anderson Prep;0;5;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Daleville;3;1;.750
Pendleton Heights;7;3;.700
Madison-Grant;5;3;.625
Frankton;3;2;.600
Shenandoah;4;3;.571
Elwood;2;2;.500
Lapel;4;4;.500
Anderson;2;3;.400
Alexandria;2;4;.333
Liberty Christian;0;5;.000