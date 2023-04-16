Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 15)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;6;2;.750

Pendleton Heights;6;2;.750

Daleville;5;2;.714

Shenandoah;5;2;.714

Anderson;4;4;.500

Madison-Grant;4;4;.500

Alexandria;6;7;.461

Frankton;2;3;.400

Elwood;2;6;.250

Liberty Christian;1;7;.125

Anderson Prep;0;5;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Daleville;3;1;.750

Pendleton Heights;7;3;.700

Madison-Grant;5;3;.625

Frankton;3;2;.600

Shenandoah;4;3;.571

Elwood;2;2;.500

Lapel;4;4;.500

Anderson;2;3;.400

Alexandria;2;4;.333

Liberty Christian;0;5;.000

Tags

Trending Video