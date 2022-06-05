Area Records (Final, through games of Saturday, June 4)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

*Lapel;15;8;.652

*Frankton;17;10;.630

x-Anderson;17;13;.567

*Shenandoah;14;11;.560

*Alexandria;12;16;.429

Pendleton Heights;11;16;.407

Madison-Grant;9;16;.360

Liberty Christian;8;15;.348

Elwood;7;17;.292

Daleville;4;21;.160

Anderson Prep;0;15;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

y-Madison-Grant;24;6;.800

y-Pendleton Heights;25;7;.781

x-Frankton;19;8;.704

Elwood;18;9;.667

Shenandoah;16;11;.593

Lapel;13;9;.591

Liberty Christian;9;14;.391

Anderson;7;12;.368

Daleville;6;13;.316

*Alexandria;6;17;.261

*--includes 1 tie

y—Regional Champion

x—Sectional Champion

Tags

Trending Video