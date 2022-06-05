Area Records (Final, through games of Saturday, June 4)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
*Lapel;15;8;.652
*Frankton;17;10;.630
x-Anderson;17;13;.567
*Shenandoah;14;11;.560
*Alexandria;12;16;.429
Pendleton Heights;11;16;.407
Madison-Grant;9;16;.360
Liberty Christian;8;15;.348
Elwood;7;17;.292
Daleville;4;21;.160
Anderson Prep;0;15;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
y-Madison-Grant;24;6;.800
y-Pendleton Heights;25;7;.781
x-Frankton;19;8;.704
Elwood;18;9;.667
Shenandoah;16;11;.593
Lapel;13;9;.591
Liberty Christian;9;14;.391
Anderson;7;12;.368
Daleville;6;13;.316
*Alexandria;6;17;.261
*--includes 1 tie
y—Regional Champion
x—Sectional Champion