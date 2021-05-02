Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 1)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;10;3;.769

Anderson;11;6;.647

Lapel;7;6;.538

Frankton;8;7;.533

Daleville;5;7;.417

Pendleton Heights;7;10;.412

Elwood;3;5;.375

Shenandoah;5;9;.357

Alexandria;4;12;.250

Anderson Prep;2;6;.250

Liberty Christian;2;14;.125

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;13;3;.813

Frankton;9;3;.750

Pendleton Heights;13;5;.722

Elwood;7;5;.583

Lapel;7;7;.500

Madison-Grant;6;6;.500

Shenandoah;7;8;.467

Liberty Christian;3;6;.333

Anderson;2;5;.286

Daleville;2;5;.286

