Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 1)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;10;3;.769
Anderson;11;6;.647
Lapel;7;6;.538
Frankton;8;7;.533
Daleville;5;7;.417
Pendleton Heights;7;10;.412
Elwood;3;5;.375
Shenandoah;5;9;.357
Alexandria;4;12;.250
Anderson Prep;2;6;.250
Liberty Christian;2;14;.125
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;13;3;.813
Frankton;9;3;.750
Pendleton Heights;13;5;.722
Elwood;7;5;.583
Lapel;7;7;.500
Madison-Grant;6;6;.500
Shenandoah;7;8;.467
Liberty Christian;3;6;.333
Anderson;2;5;.286
Daleville;2;5;.286
