Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 14)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
*Frankton;13;7;.650
*Lapel;13;7;.650
Anderson;14;9;.609
*Shenandoah;11;8;.579
Liberty Christian;8;9;.471
Madison-Grant;9;12;.429
*Alexandria;10;15;.400
Pendleton Heights;8;14;.364
Daleville;3;17;.150
Elwood;1;15;.063
Anderson Prep;0;11;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;17;4;.810
Pendleton Heights;18;5;.783
Frankton;13;7;.650
Elwood;12;7;.632
Lapel;11;7;.611
Shenandoah;14;9;.609
Anderson;7;9;.438
Daleville;4;7;.364
Liberty Christian;6;11;.353
*Alexandria;4;13;.235
*--includes 1 tie