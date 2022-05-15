Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 14)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

*Frankton;13;7;.650

*Lapel;13;7;.650

Anderson;14;9;.609

*Shenandoah;11;8;.579

Liberty Christian;8;9;.471

Madison-Grant;9;12;.429

*Alexandria;10;15;.400

Pendleton Heights;8;14;.364

Daleville;3;17;.150

Elwood;1;15;.063

Anderson Prep;0;11;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;17;4;.810

Pendleton Heights;18;5;.783

Frankton;13;7;.650

Elwood;12;7;.632

Lapel;11;7;.611

Shenandoah;14;9;.609

Anderson;7;9;.438

Daleville;4;7;.364

Liberty Christian;6;11;.353

*Alexandria;4;13;.235

*--includes 1 tie

