Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 16)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

*Lapel;4;0;1.000

*Shenandoah;7;1;.875

Anderson;5;3;.625

*Alexandria;4;4;.500

Madison-Grant;3;3;.500

Elwood;1;2;.333

Frankton;2;4;.333

Pendleton Heights;3;6;.333

Daleville;1;5;.167

Liberty Christian;1;5;.167

Anderson Prep;0;3;.000

*--includes 1 tie

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;6;1;.857

Pendleton Heights;7;2;.778

Frankton;3;2;.600

Lapel;4;3;.571

Shenandoah;5;4;.555

Anderson;2;2;.500

Elwood;2;3;.400

Alexandria;1;4;.200

Liberty Christian;1;4;.200

Daleville;0;0;.000

Tags

Trending Video