Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 16)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
*Lapel;4;0;1.000
*Shenandoah;7;1;.875
Anderson;5;3;.625
*Alexandria;4;4;.500
Madison-Grant;3;3;.500
Elwood;1;2;.333
Frankton;2;4;.333
Pendleton Heights;3;6;.333
Daleville;1;5;.167
Liberty Christian;1;5;.167
Anderson Prep;0;3;.000
*--includes 1 tie
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;6;1;.857
Pendleton Heights;7;2;.778
Frankton;3;2;.600
Lapel;4;3;.571
Shenandoah;5;4;.555
Anderson;2;2;.500
Elwood;2;3;.400
Alexandria;1;4;.200
Liberty Christian;1;4;.200
Daleville;0;0;.000