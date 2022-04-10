Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 9)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

*Lapel;1;0;1.000

*Shenandoah;4;1;.800

*Alexandria;3;2;.600

Anderson;3;2;.600

Daleville;1;2;.333

Frankton;1;2;.333

Liberty Christian;1;2;.333

Elwood;0;0;.000

Anderson Prep;0;1;.000

Madison-Grant;0;2;.000

Pendleton Heights;0;5;.000

*--includes 1 tie

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;4;0;1.000

Frankton;2;0;1.000

Anderson;1;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;4;1;.800

Liberty Christian;1;1;.500

Shenandoah;2;3;.400

Lapel;1;2;.333

Daleville;0;0;.000

Alexandria;0;2;.000

Elwood;0;2;.000

