Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 9)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
*Lapel;1;0;1.000
*Shenandoah;4;1;.800
*Alexandria;3;2;.600
Anderson;3;2;.600
Daleville;1;2;.333
Frankton;1;2;.333
Liberty Christian;1;2;.333
Elwood;0;0;.000
Anderson Prep;0;1;.000
Madison-Grant;0;2;.000
Pendleton Heights;0;5;.000
*--includes 1 tie
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;4;0;1.000
Frankton;2;0;1.000
Anderson;1;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;4;1;.800
Liberty Christian;1;1;.500
Shenandoah;2;3;.400
Lapel;1;2;.333
Daleville;0;0;.000
Alexandria;0;2;.000
Elwood;0;2;.000