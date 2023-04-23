Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 22)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;9;2;.818
Shenandoah;8;2;.800
Pendleton Heights;7;3;.700
Daleville;6;3;.667
Madison-Grant;6;4;.600
Alexandria;7;8;.467
Anderson;4;7;.364
Frankton;2;6;.250
Elwood;2;8;.200
Liberty Christian;1;9;.100
Anderson Prep;0;7;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;11;3;.786
Frankton;6;2;.750
Madison-Grant;9;3;.750
Shenandoah;7;3;.700
Daleville;4;2;.667
Lapel;7;4;.636
Elwood;3;4;.429
Alexandria;2;4;.333
Anderson;2;4;.333
Liberty Christian;0;7;.000