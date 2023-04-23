Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 22)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;9;2;.818

Shenandoah;8;2;.800

Pendleton Heights;7;3;.700

Daleville;6;3;.667

Madison-Grant;6;4;.600

Alexandria;7;8;.467

Anderson;4;7;.364

Frankton;2;6;.250

Elwood;2;8;.200

Liberty Christian;1;9;.100

Anderson Prep;0;7;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;11;3;.786

Frankton;6;2;.750

Madison-Grant;9;3;.750

Shenandoah;7;3;.700

Daleville;4;2;.667

Lapel;7;4;.636

Elwood;3;4;.429

Alexandria;2;4;.333

Anderson;2;4;.333

Liberty Christian;0;7;.000

Tags

Trending Video