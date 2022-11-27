Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;6;160;26.7

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;6;122;20.3

Wills, Lapel;7;130;18.6

Peoples, Anderson Prep;6;108;18.0

Gothrup, Daleville;7;118;16.9

Moore, Madison-Grant;5;74;14.8

Collins, Frankton;7;91;13.0

W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;6;77;12.8

Poynter, Lapel;7;89;12.7

Niccum, Frankton;7;76;10.9

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.

Wills, Lapel;7;105;15.0

Peoples, Anderson Prep;6;76;12.7

Johnson, Daleville;7;49;7.0

Niccum, Frankton;7;46;6.6

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;6;39;6.5

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;7;35;5.0

Greene, Madison-Grant;6;29;4.8

Hosier, Alexandria;6;23;3.8

Eldridge, Anderson Prep;6;21;3.5

Haseman, Lapel;7;23;3.3

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;6;31;5.2

Peoples, Anderson Prep;6;27;4.5

Flowers, Anderson Prep;6;25;4.2

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;6;25;4.2

Johnson, Daleville;7;28;4.0

Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, November 26.

