Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;10;194;19.4

Dunham, PH;13;250;19.2

Johnson, Dale.;9;158;17.6

Reese, El.;9;151;16.8

Campbell, Shen.;10;163;16.3

Howell, M-G;10;159;15.9

Schwinn, Frank.;10;148;14.8

Ingram, And.;9;128;14.2

House, LC;10;141;14.1

J.Stevens, Shen.;10;141;14.1

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;10;89;8.9

Cuneo, Alex.;12;97;8.1

Wilson, Dale.;9;70;7.8

Schwinn, Frank.;10;72;7.2

Watson, LC;10;70;7.0

Johnson, Dale.;9;58;6.4

Campbell, Shen.;10;64;6.4

Ingram, And.;9;50;5.6

Harpe, Alex.;11;61;5.5

Leisure, Dale.;9;49;5.4

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;9;65;7.2

Howell, M-G;10;65;6.5

Carson, And.;10;57;5.7

Cuneo, Alex.;12;57;4.8

D.Stevens, Shen.;8;38;4.8

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, And.;10;49;4.9

Howell, M-G;10;47;4.7

Leisure, Dale.;9;31;3.4

Johnson, Dale.;9;27;3.0

Mangium, APA;10;26;2.6

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;15;266;17.7

Stansberry, Alex.;16;246;15.4

K.Warfel, PH;13;183;14.1

Hosier, Alex.;16;215;13.4

W.Warfel, PH;15;197;13.1

Allman, Lap.;18;231;12.8

Greene, M-G;18;220;12.2

Peoples, APA;13;155;11.9

Bates, Frank.;17;201;11.8

Turner, M-G;18;204;11.3

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Allman, Lapel;18;173;9.6

Peoples, APA;13;119;9.2

Sperry, Frank.;17;115;6.8

Rees, LC;15;99;6.6

Voss, Dale.;16;104;6.5

Bates, Frank.17;110;6.5

Lloyd, PH;11;69;6.3

Johnson, Dale.;14;85;6.1

Rosenkrans, PH;15;82;5.5

W.Warfel, PH;15;82;5.5

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;18;91;5.1

Rosenkrans, PH;15;56;3.7

Stansberry, Alex;16;48;3.0

Bates, Frank.;17;48;2.8

Martin, PH;15;41;2.7

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;16;99;6.2

Hosier, Alex.;16;68;4.3

Clervrain, LC;15;63;4.2

Rees, LC;15;63;4.2

K.Warfel, PH;13;41;3.2

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 15.

