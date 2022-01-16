Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;10;194;19.4
Dunham, PH;13;250;19.2
Johnson, Dale.;9;158;17.6
Reese, El.;9;151;16.8
Campbell, Shen.;10;163;16.3
Howell, M-G;10;159;15.9
Schwinn, Frank.;10;148;14.8
Ingram, And.;9;128;14.2
House, LC;10;141;14.1
J.Stevens, Shen.;10;141;14.1
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;10;89;8.9
Cuneo, Alex.;12;97;8.1
Wilson, Dale.;9;70;7.8
Schwinn, Frank.;10;72;7.2
Watson, LC;10;70;7.0
Johnson, Dale.;9;58;6.4
Campbell, Shen.;10;64;6.4
Ingram, And.;9;50;5.6
Harpe, Alex.;11;61;5.5
Leisure, Dale.;9;49;5.4
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;9;65;7.2
Howell, M-G;10;65;6.5
Carson, And.;10;57;5.7
Cuneo, Alex.;12;57;4.8
D.Stevens, Shen.;8;38;4.8
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;10;49;4.9
Howell, M-G;10;47;4.7
Leisure, Dale.;9;31;3.4
Johnson, Dale.;9;27;3.0
Mangium, APA;10;26;2.6
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;15;266;17.7
Stansberry, Alex.;16;246;15.4
K.Warfel, PH;13;183;14.1
Hosier, Alex.;16;215;13.4
W.Warfel, PH;15;197;13.1
Allman, Lap.;18;231;12.8
Greene, M-G;18;220;12.2
Peoples, APA;13;155;11.9
Bates, Frank.;17;201;11.8
Turner, M-G;18;204;11.3
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Allman, Lapel;18;173;9.6
Peoples, APA;13;119;9.2
Sperry, Frank.;17;115;6.8
Rees, LC;15;99;6.6
Voss, Dale.;16;104;6.5
Bates, Frank.17;110;6.5
Lloyd, PH;11;69;6.3
Johnson, Dale.;14;85;6.1
Rosenkrans, PH;15;82;5.5
W.Warfel, PH;15;82;5.5
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;18;91;5.1
Rosenkrans, PH;15;56;3.7
Stansberry, Alex;16;48;3.0
Bates, Frank.;17;48;2.8
Martin, PH;15;41;2.7
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;16;99;6.2
Hosier, Alex.;16;68;4.3
Clervrain, LC;15;63;4.2
Rees, LC;15;63;4.2
K.Warfel, PH;13;41;3.2
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 15.
