Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;3;74;24.7
House, LC;4;89;22.3
Howell, M-G;3;67;22.3
Reese, El.;2;39;19.5
Johnson, Dale.;3;48;16.0
Jeffers, LC;4;59;14.8
Ingram, And.;3;42;14.0
Davenport, Frank.;3;40;13.3
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;4;51;12.8
Watson, LC;4;36;9.0
Cuneo, Alex.;3;25;8.3
Wilson, Dale.;3;25;8.3
Sallee, El.;2;16;8.0
Schwinn, Frank.;3;21;7.0
Ingram, And.;3;20;6.7
Johnson, Dale.;3;20;6.7
Henry, El.;2;12;6.0
Pratt, Alex.;3;16;5.3
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;3;23;7.7
Carson, And.;3.19;6.3
Howell, M-G;3;19;6.3
Bates, Frank.;3;17;5.7
Bair, Lap.;3;14;4.7
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;3;14;4.7
Howell, M-G;3;12;4.0
Anderson, LC;3;11;3.7
Johnson, Dale.;3;9;3.0
2 players tied;;;2.7
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;7;122;17.4
Stansberry, Alex.;8;128;16.0
Peoples, APA;8;119;14.9
Bates, Frank.;8;115;14.4
Greene, M-G;7;94;13.4
Turner, M-G;7;92;13.1
W.Warfel, PH;7;91;13.0
Hosier, Alex.;8;103;12.9
K.Warfel, PH;7;90;12.9
Brunnemer, PH;7;89;12.7
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Peoples, APA;8;93;11.6
Allman, Lapel;8;63;7.9
Lloyd, PH;5;35;7.0
W.Warfel, PH;7;46;6.6
Rees, LC;7;43;6.1
Smith, Alex.;8;48;6.0
Sperry, Frank.;8;47;5.9
Voss, Dale.;8;47;5.9
Johnson, Dale;7;40;5.7
2 players tied;;;5.5
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;8;36;4.5
Rosenkrans, PH;7;24;3.4
Stansberry, Alex;8;24;3.0
Utterback, Frank.;8;22;2.8
3 players tied;;;2.4
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;8;57;7.1
Rees, LC;7;37;5.3
Hosier, Alex.;8;35;4.4
K.Warfel, PH;7;28;4.0
Peoples, APA;8;27;3.4
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 4.
