Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;3;74;24.7

House, LC;4;89;22.3

Howell, M-G;3;67;22.3

Reese, El.;2;39;19.5

Johnson, Dale.;3;48;16.0

Jeffers, LC;4;59;14.8

Ingram, And.;3;42;14.0

Davenport, Frank.;3;40;13.3

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;4;51;12.8

Watson, LC;4;36;9.0

Cuneo, Alex.;3;25;8.3

Wilson, Dale.;3;25;8.3

Sallee, El.;2;16;8.0

Schwinn, Frank.;3;21;7.0

Ingram, And.;3;20;6.7

Johnson, Dale.;3;20;6.7

Henry, El.;2;12;6.0

Pratt, Alex.;3;16;5.3

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;3;23;7.7

Carson, And.;3.19;6.3

Howell, M-G;3;19;6.3

Bates, Frank.;3;17;5.7

Bair, Lap.;3;14;4.7

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, And.;3;14;4.7

Howell, M-G;3;12;4.0

Anderson, LC;3;11;3.7

Johnson, Dale.;3;9;3.0

2 players tied;;;2.7

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;7;122;17.4

Stansberry, Alex.;8;128;16.0

Peoples, APA;8;119;14.9

Bates, Frank.;8;115;14.4

Greene, M-G;7;94;13.4

Turner, M-G;7;92;13.1

W.Warfel, PH;7;91;13.0

Hosier, Alex.;8;103;12.9

K.Warfel, PH;7;90;12.9

Brunnemer, PH;7;89;12.7

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Peoples, APA;8;93;11.6

Allman, Lapel;8;63;7.9

Lloyd, PH;5;35;7.0

W.Warfel, PH;7;46;6.6

Rees, LC;7;43;6.1

Smith, Alex.;8;48;6.0

Sperry, Frank.;8;47;5.9

Voss, Dale.;8;47;5.9

Johnson, Dale;7;40;5.7

2 players tied;;;5.5

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;8;36;4.5

Rosenkrans, PH;7;24;3.4

Stansberry, Alex;8;24;3.0

Utterback, Frank.;8;22;2.8

3 players tied;;;2.4

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;8;57;7.1

Rees, LC;7;37;5.3

Hosier, Alex.;8;35;4.4

K.Warfel, PH;7;28;4.0

Peoples, APA;8;27;3.4

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 4.

Tags

Trending Video