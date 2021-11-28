Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;6;96;16.0
Stansberry, Alex.;5;72;14.4
Turner, M-G;6;85;14.2
Peoples, APA;6;84;14.2
Bates, Frank.;7;98;14.0
K.Warfel, PH;4;55;13.8
Greene, M-G;6;76;12.7
W.Warfel, PH;4;50;12.5
Hosier, Alex.;5;60;12.0
Shepherd, Shen.;3;36;12.0
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Peoples, APA;6;67;11.2
W.Warfel, PH;4;30;7.5
Allman, Lapel;4;28;7.0
Chandler, Shen.;3;21;7.0
Smith, Alex.;5;35;7.0
Lloyd, PH;3;19;6.3
Muterspaugh, Shen.;3;19;6.3
Johnson, Dale;6;34;5.7
Schmiedel, Dale;6;34;5.7
Voss, Dale.;6;34;5.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;4;17;4.3
Martin, PH;4;12;3.0
Rosenkrans, PH;4;12;3.0
Stansberry, Alex;5;14;2.8
Bates, Frank.;7;18;2.6
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;5;38;7.6
Rees, LC;6;29;4.8
Shepherd, Shen.;3;14;4.7
Hosier, Alex.;5;23;4.6
W.Warfel, PH;4;15;3.8
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, November 27.
