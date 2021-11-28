Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;6;96;16.0

Stansberry, Alex.;5;72;14.4

Turner, M-G;6;85;14.2

Peoples, APA;6;84;14.2

Bates, Frank.;7;98;14.0

K.Warfel, PH;4;55;13.8

Greene, M-G;6;76;12.7

W.Warfel, PH;4;50;12.5

Hosier, Alex.;5;60;12.0

Shepherd, Shen.;3;36;12.0

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Peoples, APA;6;67;11.2

W.Warfel, PH;4;30;7.5

Allman, Lapel;4;28;7.0

Chandler, Shen.;3;21;7.0

Smith, Alex.;5;35;7.0

Lloyd, PH;3;19;6.3

Muterspaugh, Shen.;3;19;6.3

Johnson, Dale;6;34;5.7

Schmiedel, Dale;6;34;5.7

Voss, Dale.;6;34;5.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;4;17;4.3

Martin, PH;4;12;3.0

Rosenkrans, PH;4;12;3.0

Stansberry, Alex;5;14;2.8

Bates, Frank.;7;18;2.6

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;5;38;7.6

Rees, LC;6;29;4.8

Shepherd, Shen.;3;14;4.7

Hosier, Alex.;5;23;4.6

W.Warfel, PH;4;15;3.8

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, November 27.

