Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;10;194;19.4
Dunham, PH;11;210;19.1
Johnson, Dale.;8;145;18.1
Reese, El.;6;106;17.7
Howell, M-G;10;159;15.9
Campbell, Shen.;8;127;15.9
House, LC;9;130;14.4
Ingram, And.;9;128;14.2
Schwinn, Frank.;9;126;14.0
Wills, And.;10;134;13.4
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;9;79;8.8
Cuneo, Alex.;11;91;8.3
Schwinn, Frank.;9;69;7.7
Watson, LC;9;68;7.6
Wilson, Dale.;8;60;7.5
Johnson, Dale.;8;52;6.5
Campbell, Shen.;8;50;6.3
Leisure, Dale.;8;46;5.8
Anderson, LC;9;51;5.7
2 players tied;;;5.6
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;8;56;7.0
Howell, M-G;10;65;6.5
Carson, And.;10;57;5.7
Cuneo, Alex.;11;53;4.8
Bair, Lapel;11;48;4.4
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;10;49;4.9
Howell, M-G;10;47;4.7
Leisure, Dale.;8;27;3.4
Johnson, Dale.;8;24;3.0
Mangium, APA;9;24;2.7
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;12;222;18.5
Stansberry, Alex.;15;229;15.3
K.Warfel, PH;11;160;14.5
W.Warfel, PH;13;176;13.5
Hosier, Alex.;15;203;13.5
Allman, Lap.;16;212;13.3
Greene, M-G;16;193;12.1
Brunnemer, PH;10;120;12.0
Bates, Frank.;15;179;11.9
Peoples, APA;13;155;11.9
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Allman, Lapel;16;151;9.4
Peoples, APA;13;119;9.2
Sperry, Frank.;15;107;7.1
Rees, LC;12;79;6.6
Voss, Dale.;14;87;6.2
Bates, Frank.15;91;6.1
Lloyd, PH;9;53;5.9
Johnson, Dale.;13;74;5.7
W.Warfel, PH;13;73;5.6
Schmiedel, Dale.;14;78;5.6
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;16;83;5.2
Rosenkrans, PH;13;49;3.8
Martin, PH;13;37;2.8
Stansberry, Alex;15;42;2.8
Bates, Frank.;15;41;2.7
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;15;95;6.3
Rees, LC;12;55;4.6
Hosier, Alex.;15;66;4.4
Clervrain, LC;12;47;3.9
K.Warfel, PH;11;39;3.5
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.