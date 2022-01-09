Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;10;194;19.4

Dunham, PH;11;210;19.1

Johnson, Dale.;8;145;18.1

Reese, El.;6;106;17.7

Howell, M-G;10;159;15.9

Campbell, Shen.;8;127;15.9

House, LC;9;130;14.4

Ingram, And.;9;128;14.2

Schwinn, Frank.;9;126;14.0

Wills, And.;10;134;13.4

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;9;79;8.8

Cuneo, Alex.;11;91;8.3

Schwinn, Frank.;9;69;7.7

Watson, LC;9;68;7.6

Wilson, Dale.;8;60;7.5

Johnson, Dale.;8;52;6.5

Campbell, Shen.;8;50;6.3

Leisure, Dale.;8;46;5.8

Anderson, LC;9;51;5.7

2 players tied;;;5.6

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;8;56;7.0

Howell, M-G;10;65;6.5

Carson, And.;10;57;5.7

Cuneo, Alex.;11;53;4.8

Bair, Lapel;11;48;4.4

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, And.;10;49;4.9

Howell, M-G;10;47;4.7

Leisure, Dale.;8;27;3.4

Johnson, Dale.;8;24;3.0

Mangium, APA;9;24;2.7

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;12;222;18.5

Stansberry, Alex.;15;229;15.3

K.Warfel, PH;11;160;14.5

W.Warfel, PH;13;176;13.5

Hosier, Alex.;15;203;13.5

Allman, Lap.;16;212;13.3

Greene, M-G;16;193;12.1

Brunnemer, PH;10;120;12.0

Bates, Frank.;15;179;11.9

Peoples, APA;13;155;11.9

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Allman, Lapel;16;151;9.4

Peoples, APA;13;119;9.2

Sperry, Frank.;15;107;7.1

Rees, LC;12;79;6.6

Voss, Dale.;14;87;6.2

Bates, Frank.15;91;6.1

Lloyd, PH;9;53;5.9

Johnson, Dale.;13;74;5.7

W.Warfel, PH;13;73;5.6

Schmiedel, Dale.;14;78;5.6

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;16;83;5.2

Rosenkrans, PH;13;49;3.8

Martin, PH;13;37;2.8

Stansberry, Alex;15;42;2.8

Bates, Frank.;15;41;2.7

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;15;95;6.3

Rees, LC;12;55;4.6

Hosier, Alex.;15;66;4.4

Clervrain, LC;12;47;3.9

K.Warfel, PH;11;39;3.5

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 8.

