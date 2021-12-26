Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;4;100;25.0
Campbell, Shen.;5;104;20.8
Johnson, Dale.;6;111;18.5
Reese, El.;6;106;17.7
Howell, M-G;4;85;17.0
House, LC;7;113;16.1
Dunham, PH;6;93;15.5
Lugar, M-G;6;89;14.8
Ingram, And.;4;59;14.8
Jeffers, LC;7;100;14.3
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;7;70;10.0
Cuneo, Alex.;7;63;9.0
Watson, LC;7;61;8.7
Schwinn, Frank.;5;38;7.6
Johnson, Dale.;6;43;7.2
Wilson, Dale.;6;39;6.5
Finley, APA;5;32;6.4
Campbell, Shen.;5;31;6.2
Paige, And.;4;24;6.0
Leisure, Dale.;6;34;5.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;6;43;7.2
Howell, M-G;5;33;6.6
D.Stevens, Shen.;3;19;6.3
Carson, And.;4;24;6.0
Bates, Frank.;6;25;4.2
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;4;19;4.8
Howell, M-G;5;19;3.8
Johnson, Dale.;6;20;3.3
Leisure, Dale.;6;20;3.3
2 players tied;;;2.8
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;11;198;18.0
Stansberry, Alex.;11;169;15.4
K.Warfel, PH;11;160;14.5
W.Warfel, PH;13;176;13.5
Peoples, APA;10;132;13.2
Allman, Lap.;13;169;13.0
Turner, M-G;12;156;13.0
Greene, M-G;12;151;12.6
Hosier, Alex.;11;136;12.4
Brunnemer, PH;10;120;12.0
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Peoples, APA;10;103;10.3
Allman, Lapel;13;116;8.9
Sperry, Frank.;13;90;6.9
Rees, LC;11;68;6.2
Schmiedel, Dale.;11;67;6.1
Lloyd, PH;9;53;5.9
Voss, Dale.;11;63;5.7
W.Warfel, PH;13;73;5.6
Orr, APA;10;56;5.6
Hosier, Alex.;11;61;5.5
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;13;65;5.0
Rosenkrans, PH;13;49;3.8
Martin, PH;13;37;2.8
Stansberry, Alex;11;31;2.8
Bates, Frank.;13;33;2.5
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;11;73;6.6
Rees, LC;11;50;4.5
Hosier, Alex.;11;47;4.3
K.Warfel, PH;11;39;3.5
Clervrain, LC;11;38;3.5
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 25.
