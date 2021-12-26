Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;4;100;25.0

Campbell, Shen.;5;104;20.8

Johnson, Dale.;6;111;18.5

Reese, El.;6;106;17.7

Howell, M-G;4;85;17.0

House, LC;7;113;16.1

Dunham, PH;6;93;15.5

Lugar, M-G;6;89;14.8

Ingram, And.;4;59;14.8

Jeffers, LC;7;100;14.3

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;7;70;10.0

Cuneo, Alex.;7;63;9.0

Watson, LC;7;61;8.7

Schwinn, Frank.;5;38;7.6

Johnson, Dale.;6;43;7.2

Wilson, Dale.;6;39;6.5

Finley, APA;5;32;6.4

Campbell, Shen.;5;31;6.2

Paige, And.;4;24;6.0

Leisure, Dale.;6;34;5.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;6;43;7.2

Howell, M-G;5;33;6.6

D.Stevens, Shen.;3;19;6.3

Carson, And.;4;24;6.0

Bates, Frank.;6;25;4.2

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, And.;4;19;4.8

Howell, M-G;5;19;3.8

Johnson, Dale.;6;20;3.3

Leisure, Dale.;6;20;3.3

2 players tied;;;2.8

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;11;198;18.0

Stansberry, Alex.;11;169;15.4

K.Warfel, PH;11;160;14.5

W.Warfel, PH;13;176;13.5

Peoples, APA;10;132;13.2

Allman, Lap.;13;169;13.0

Turner, M-G;12;156;13.0

Greene, M-G;12;151;12.6

Hosier, Alex.;11;136;12.4

Brunnemer, PH;10;120;12.0

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Peoples, APA;10;103;10.3

Allman, Lapel;13;116;8.9

Sperry, Frank.;13;90;6.9

Rees, LC;11;68;6.2

Schmiedel, Dale.;11;67;6.1

Lloyd, PH;9;53;5.9

Voss, Dale.;11;63;5.7

W.Warfel, PH;13;73;5.6

Orr, APA;10;56;5.6

Hosier, Alex.;11;61;5.5

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;13;65;5.0

Rosenkrans, PH;13;49;3.8

Martin, PH;13;37;2.8

Stansberry, Alex;11;31;2.8

Bates, Frank.;13;33;2.5

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;11;73;6.6

Rees, LC;11;50;4.5

Hosier, Alex.;11;47;4.3

K.Warfel, PH;11;39;3.5

Clervrain, LC;11;38;3.5

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 25.

