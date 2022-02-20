Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;21;404;19.2
Dunham, PH;22;399;18.1
Johnson, Dale.;18;322;17.9
Schwinn, Frank.;19;322;16.9
Howell, M-G;19;316;16.6
Campbell, Shen.;19;298;15.7
Wills, And.;18;278;15.4
House, LC;21;323;15.4
Reese, El.;16;224;14.0
Adams, Dale.;19;250;13.2
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;21;173;8.2
Schwinn, Frank.;19;152;8.0
Sallee, El.;13;101;7.8
Wilson, Dale.;19;142;7.5
Cuneo, Alex.;20;147;7.3
Johnson, Dale.;18;115;6.4
Paige, And.;21;133;6.3
Ingram, And.;20;122;6.1
Gustin, PH;22;128;5.8
Watson, LC;21;122;5.8
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;19;148;7.8
Howell, M-G;19;110;5.8
Carson, And.;21;100;4.8
Cuneo, Alex.;20;79;4.0
D.Stevens, Shen.;17;65;3.8
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;21;94;4.5
Howell, M-G;19;82;4.3
Leisure, Dale.;19;72;3.8
Davenport, Frank.;19;48;2.5
Johnson, Dale.;18;45;2.5
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;21;364;17.3
Stansberry, Alex.;23;396;17.2
K.Warfel, PH;23;360;15.7
Bates, Frank.;28;400;14.3
W.Warfel, PH;23;315;13.7
Hosier, Alex.;23;314;13.7
Allman, Lap.;25;335;13.4
Turner, M-G;23;283;12.3
Peoples, APA;19;230;12.1
Greene, M-G;23;264;11.5
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Allman, Lapel;25;250;10.0
Peoples, APA;19;179;9.4
Rees, LC;21;161;7.7
Johnson, Dale.;19;136;7.2
Sperry, Frank.;28;193;6.9
Bates, Frank.28;191;6.8
Voss, Dale.;22;145;6.6
Lloyd, PH;21;131;6.2
Muterspaugh, Shen.;15;91;6.1
Hosier, Alex.;23;130;5.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;25;128;5.1
Bates, Frank.;28;91;3.3
Stansberry, Alex;23;74;3.2
Rosenkrans, PH;22;70;3.2
Utterback, Frank.;28;79;2.8
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;23;144;6.3
Hosier, Alex.;23;94;4.1
Clervrain, LC;21;83;4.0
Rees, LC;21;82;3.9
K.Warfel, PH;23;69;3.0
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, February 19.
