Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, Anderson;4;82;20.5

Murphy, Anderson;5;82;16.4

Ingram, Anderson;6;97;16.2

Howell, Madison-Grant;7;112;16.0

Watson, Liberty Christian;8;125;15.6

Gustin, Pendleton Heights;9;115;12.8

Harpe, Alexandria;6;76;12.7

Scott, Anderson Prep;6;75;12.5

Kelley, Liberty Christian;8;99;12.4

Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;8;96;12.0

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Newsome, Daleville;7;65;9.3

Gustin, Pendleton Heights;9;80;8.9

Watson, Liberty Christian;8;53;6.6

Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;7;46;6.6

Tomlinson, Shenandoah;7;45;6.4

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Howell, Madison-Grant;7;42;6.0

Wright, Frankton;8;37;4.6

Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;8;35;4.4

Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;7;30;4.3

Cuneo, Alexandria;6;23;3.8

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Ca. Anderson, Anderson Prep;6;20;3.3

Carson, Anderson;4;12;3.0

Howell, Madison-Grant;7;18;2.6

Pratt, Alexandria;6;13;2.2

Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;8;17;2.1

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;12;275;22.9

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;263;20.2

Wills, Lapel;13;224;17.2

Gothrup, Daleville;11;165;15.0

Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;148;14.8

W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;188;14.5

Starks, Anderson;13;168;12.9

Moore, Madison-Grant;11;139;12.6

Poynter, Lapel;13;164;12.6

Collins, Frankton;10;110;11.0

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.

Wills, Lapel;13;188;14.5

Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;110;11.0

Johnson, Daleville;11;75;6.8

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;13;88;6.8

W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;87;6.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Greene, Madison-Grant;12;61;5.1

Renihan, Lapel;13;56;4.3

Hosier, Alexandria;12;47;3.9

Haseman, Lapel;13;45;3.5

Eldridge, Anderson Prep;8;25;3.1

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;12;66;5.5

Greene, Madison-Grant;12;58;4.8

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;52;4.0

Johnson, Daleville;11;40;3.6

Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;35;3.5

Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 24.

