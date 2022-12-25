Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, Anderson;4;82;20.5
Murphy, Anderson;5;82;16.4
Ingram, Anderson;6;97;16.2
Howell, Madison-Grant;7;112;16.0
Watson, Liberty Christian;8;125;15.6
Gustin, Pendleton Heights;9;115;12.8
Harpe, Alexandria;6;76;12.7
Scott, Anderson Prep;6;75;12.5
Kelley, Liberty Christian;8;99;12.4
Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;8;96;12.0
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Newsome, Daleville;7;65;9.3
Gustin, Pendleton Heights;9;80;8.9
Watson, Liberty Christian;8;53;6.6
Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;7;46;6.6
Tomlinson, Shenandoah;7;45;6.4
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Howell, Madison-Grant;7;42;6.0
Wright, Frankton;8;37;4.6
Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;8;35;4.4
Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;7;30;4.3
Cuneo, Alexandria;6;23;3.8
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Ca. Anderson, Anderson Prep;6;20;3.3
Carson, Anderson;4;12;3.0
Howell, Madison-Grant;7;18;2.6
Pratt, Alexandria;6;13;2.2
Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;8;17;2.1
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;12;275;22.9
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;263;20.2
Wills, Lapel;13;224;17.2
Gothrup, Daleville;11;165;15.0
Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;148;14.8
W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;188;14.5
Starks, Anderson;13;168;12.9
Moore, Madison-Grant;11;139;12.6
Poynter, Lapel;13;164;12.6
Collins, Frankton;10;110;11.0
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.
Wills, Lapel;13;188;14.5
Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;110;11.0
Johnson, Daleville;11;75;6.8
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;13;88;6.8
W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;87;6.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Greene, Madison-Grant;12;61;5.1
Renihan, Lapel;13;56;4.3
Hosier, Alexandria;12;47;3.9
Haseman, Lapel;13;45;3.5
Eldridge, Anderson Prep;8;25;3.1
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;12;66;5.5
Greene, Madison-Grant;12;58;4.8
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;52;4.0
Johnson, Daleville;11;40;3.6
Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;35;3.5
Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 24.