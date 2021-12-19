Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;4;100;25.0
Campbell, Shen.;4;89;22.3
Johnson, Dale.;6;111;18.5
Howell, M-G;4;85;17.0
Reese, El.;3;49;16.3
House, LC;7;113;16.1
Dunham, PH;6;93;15.5
Lugar, M-G;6;89;14.8
Ingram, And.;4;59;14.8
Jeffers, LC;7;100;14.3
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Cuneo, Alex.;6;60;10.0
House, LC;7;70;10.0
Watson, LC;7;61;8.7
Schwinn, Frank.;4;32;8.0
Johnson, Dale.;6;43;7.2
Henry, El.;3;21;7.0
Campbell, Shen.;4;26;6.5
Wilson, Dale.;6;39;6.5
Finley, APA;5;32;6.4
Paige, And.;4;24;6.0
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;6;43;7.2
Howell, M-G;5;33;6.6
Carson, And.;4;24;6.0
Bair, Lapel;6;29;4.8
Bates, Frank.;5;21;4.2
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;4;19;4.8
Howell, M-G;5;19;3.8
J. Stevens, Shen.;4;14;3.5
Johnson, Dale.;6;20;3.3
Leisure, Dale.;6;20;3.3
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;8;129;16.1
Stansberry, Alex.;11;169;15.4
K.Warfel, PH;11;160;14.5
Peoples, APA;10;132;13.2
Allman, Lap.;13;169;13.0
Turner, M-G;12;156;13.0
W.Warfel, PH;11;139;12.6
Greene, M-G;12;151;12.6
Bates, Frank.;12;149;12.4
Hosier, Alex.;11;136;12.4
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Peoples, APA;10;103;10.3
Allman, Lapel;13;116;8.9
Sperry, Frank.;12;80;6.7
Lloyd, PH;7;42;6.0
Schmiedel, Dale.;10;57;5.7
Bates, Frank.;12;68;5.7
Rees, LC;8;45;5.6
Orr, APA;10;56;5.6
Voss, Dale.;9;50;5.6
2 players tied;;;5.5
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;13;65;5.0
Rosenkrans, PH;11;40;3.6
Stansberry, Alex;11;31;2.8
Martin, PH;11;26;2.4
Utterback, Frank.;12;28;2.3
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;11;73;6.6
Rees, LC;8;38;4.8
Hosier, Alex.;11;47;4.3
K.Warfel, PH;11;39;3.5
Peoples, APA;10;29;2.9
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.