Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;4;100;25.0

Campbell, Shen.;4;89;22.3

Johnson, Dale.;6;111;18.5

Howell, M-G;4;85;17.0

Reese, El.;3;49;16.3

House, LC;7;113;16.1

Dunham, PH;6;93;15.5

Lugar, M-G;6;89;14.8

Ingram, And.;4;59;14.8

Jeffers, LC;7;100;14.3

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Cuneo, Alex.;6;60;10.0

House, LC;7;70;10.0

Watson, LC;7;61;8.7

Schwinn, Frank.;4;32;8.0

Johnson, Dale.;6;43;7.2

Henry, El.;3;21;7.0

Campbell, Shen.;4;26;6.5

Wilson, Dale.;6;39;6.5

Finley, APA;5;32;6.4

Paige, And.;4;24;6.0

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;6;43;7.2

Howell, M-G;5;33;6.6

Carson, And.;4;24;6.0

Bair, Lapel;6;29;4.8

Bates, Frank.;5;21;4.2

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, And.;4;19;4.8

Howell, M-G;5;19;3.8

J. Stevens, Shen.;4;14;3.5

Johnson, Dale.;6;20;3.3

Leisure, Dale.;6;20;3.3

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;8;129;16.1

Stansberry, Alex.;11;169;15.4

K.Warfel, PH;11;160;14.5

Peoples, APA;10;132;13.2

Allman, Lap.;13;169;13.0

Turner, M-G;12;156;13.0

W.Warfel, PH;11;139;12.6

Greene, M-G;12;151;12.6

Bates, Frank.;12;149;12.4

Hosier, Alex.;11;136;12.4

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Peoples, APA;10;103;10.3

Allman, Lapel;13;116;8.9

Sperry, Frank.;12;80;6.7

Lloyd, PH;7;42;6.0

Schmiedel, Dale.;10;57;5.7

Bates, Frank.;12;68;5.7

Rees, LC;8;45;5.6

Orr, APA;10;56;5.6

Voss, Dale.;9;50;5.6

2 players tied;;;5.5

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;13;65;5.0

Rosenkrans, PH;11;40;3.6

Stansberry, Alex;11;31;2.8

Martin, PH;11;26;2.4

Utterback, Frank.;12;28;2.3

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;11;73;6.6

Rees, LC;8;38;4.8

Hosier, Alex.;11;47;4.3

K.Warfel, PH;11;39;3.5

Peoples, APA;10;29;2.9

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 18.

