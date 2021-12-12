Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;3;74;24.7

Campbell, Shen.;4;89;22.3

House, LC;4;89;22.3

Howell, M-G;3;67;22.3

Reese, El.;3;49;16.3

Lugar, M-G;4;64;16.0

Johnson, Dale.;4;61;15.3

Jeffers, LC;4;59;14.8

Dunham, PH;5;73;14.6

Ingram, And.;3;42;14.0

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;4;51;12.8

Cuneo, Alex.;4;40;10.0

Watson, LC;4;36;9.0

Schwinn, Frank.;4;32;8.0

Henry, El.;3;21;7.0

Johnson, Dale.;4;28;7.0

Wilson, Dale.;4;28;7.0

Ingram, And.;3;20;6.7

Campbell, Shen.;4;26;6.5

Pratt, Alex.;4;23;5.8

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;4;28;7.0

Carson, And.;3;19;6.3

Howell, M-G;3;19;6.3

3 players tied;;;4.5

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, And.;3;14;4.7

Howell, M-G;3;12;4.0

Anderson, LC;3;11;3.7

J. Stevens, Shen.;4;14;3.5

Johnson, Dale.;4;13;3.3

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;7;122;17.4

Stansberry, Alex.;9;132;14.7

Allman, Lap.;10;143;14.3

K.Warfel, PH;10;141;14.1

Peoples, APA;9;126;14.0

Turner, M-G;9;120;13.3

Bates, Frank.;9;117;13.0

W.Warfel, PH;10;129;12.9

Greene, M-G;9;110;12.2

Hosier, Alex.;9;107;11.9

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Peoples, APA;9;98;10.9

Allman, Lapel;10;89;8.9

Sperry, Frank.;9;56;6.2

Rees, LC;7;43;6.1

Lloyd, PH;6;35;5.8

W.Warfel, PH;10;58;5.8

Smith, Alex.;9;50;5.6

Voss, Dale.;9;50;5.6

Rosenkrans, PH;10;55;5.5

2 players tied;;;5.4

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;10;50;5.0

Rosenkrans, PH;10;35;3.5

Stansberry, Alex;9;25;2.8

Martin, PH;10;25;2.5

Utterback, Frank.;9;22;2.4

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;9;61;6.8

Rees, LC;7;37;5.3

Hosier, Alex.;9;38;4.2

K.Warfel, PH;10;37;3.7

2 players tied;;;3.0

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 11.

Tags

Trending Video