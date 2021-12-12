Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;3;74;24.7
Campbell, Shen.;4;89;22.3
House, LC;4;89;22.3
Howell, M-G;3;67;22.3
Reese, El.;3;49;16.3
Lugar, M-G;4;64;16.0
Johnson, Dale.;4;61;15.3
Jeffers, LC;4;59;14.8
Dunham, PH;5;73;14.6
Ingram, And.;3;42;14.0
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;4;51;12.8
Cuneo, Alex.;4;40;10.0
Watson, LC;4;36;9.0
Schwinn, Frank.;4;32;8.0
Henry, El.;3;21;7.0
Johnson, Dale.;4;28;7.0
Wilson, Dale.;4;28;7.0
Ingram, And.;3;20;6.7
Campbell, Shen.;4;26;6.5
Pratt, Alex.;4;23;5.8
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;4;28;7.0
Carson, And.;3;19;6.3
Howell, M-G;3;19;6.3
3 players tied;;;4.5
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;3;14;4.7
Howell, M-G;3;12;4.0
Anderson, LC;3;11;3.7
J. Stevens, Shen.;4;14;3.5
Johnson, Dale.;4;13;3.3
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;7;122;17.4
Stansberry, Alex.;9;132;14.7
Allman, Lap.;10;143;14.3
K.Warfel, PH;10;141;14.1
Peoples, APA;9;126;14.0
Turner, M-G;9;120;13.3
Bates, Frank.;9;117;13.0
W.Warfel, PH;10;129;12.9
Greene, M-G;9;110;12.2
Hosier, Alex.;9;107;11.9
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Peoples, APA;9;98;10.9
Allman, Lapel;10;89;8.9
Sperry, Frank.;9;56;6.2
Rees, LC;7;43;6.1
Lloyd, PH;6;35;5.8
W.Warfel, PH;10;58;5.8
Smith, Alex.;9;50;5.6
Voss, Dale.;9;50;5.6
Rosenkrans, PH;10;55;5.5
2 players tied;;;5.4
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;10;50;5.0
Rosenkrans, PH;10;35;3.5
Stansberry, Alex;9;25;2.8
Martin, PH;10;25;2.5
Utterback, Frank.;9;22;2.4
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;9;61;6.8
Rees, LC;7;37;5.3
Hosier, Alex.;9;38;4.2
K.Warfel, PH;10;37;3.7
2 players tied;;;3.0
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 11.
