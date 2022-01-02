Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;4;100;25.0

Campbell, Shen.;5;104;20.8

Dunham, PH;9;172;19.1

Reese, El.;6;106;17.7

Johnson, Dale.;7;122;17.4

House, LC;7;113;16.1

Ingram, And.;4;59;14.8

Howell, M-G;8;116;14.5

Jeffers, LC;8;113;14.1

Schwinn, Frank.;6;80;13.3

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;7;70;10.0

Cuneo, Alex.;9;80;8.9

Watson, LC;7;61;8.7

Schwinn, Frank.;6;46;7.7

Wilson, Dale.;7;48;6.9

Johnson, Dale.;7;46;6.6

Anderson, LC;7;45;6.4

Finley, APA;5;32;6.4

Campbell, Shen.;5;31;6.2

Paige, And.;4;24;6.0

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;7;49;7.0

Carson, And.;4;24;6.0

Howell, M-G;8;48;6.0

Cuneo, Alex.;9;41;4.6

Bates, Frank.;7;27;3.9

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, And.;4;19;4.8

Howell, M-G;8;32;4.0

Leisure, Dale.;7;22;3.1

Johnson, Dale.;7;21;3.0

J.Stevens, Shen.;5;14;2.8

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;12;222;18.5

Stansberry, Alex.;14;207;14.8

K.Warfel, PH;11;160;14.5

W.Warfel, PH;13;176;13.5

Hosier, Alex.;14;186;13.3

Allman, Lap.;13;169;13.0

Turner, M-G;14;180;12.9

Peoples, APA;11;137;12.5

Greene, M-G;14;170;12.1

Brunnemer, PH;10;120;12.0

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Peoples, APA;11;109;9.9

Allman, Lapel;13;116;8.9

Sperry, Frank.;13;90;6.9

Rees, LC;12;79;6.6

Voss, Dale.;13;80;6.2

Lloyd, PH;9;53;5.9

Schmiedel, Dale.;13;75;5.8

Johnson, Dale.;12;68;5.7

W.Warfel, PH;13;73;5.6

Bates, Frank.13;72;5.5

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;13;65;5.0

Rosenkrans, PH;13;49;3.8

Martin, PH;13;37;2.8

Stansberry, Alex;14;38;2.7

Bates, Frank.;13;33;2.5

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;14;88;6.3

Rees, LC;12;55;4.6

Hosier, Alex.;14;62;4.4

Clervrain, LC;12;47;3.9

K.Warfel, PH;11;39;3.5

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 1.

