Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;4;100;25.0
Campbell, Shen.;5;104;20.8
Dunham, PH;9;172;19.1
Reese, El.;6;106;17.7
Johnson, Dale.;7;122;17.4
House, LC;7;113;16.1
Ingram, And.;4;59;14.8
Howell, M-G;8;116;14.5
Jeffers, LC;8;113;14.1
Schwinn, Frank.;6;80;13.3
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;7;70;10.0
Cuneo, Alex.;9;80;8.9
Watson, LC;7;61;8.7
Schwinn, Frank.;6;46;7.7
Wilson, Dale.;7;48;6.9
Johnson, Dale.;7;46;6.6
Anderson, LC;7;45;6.4
Finley, APA;5;32;6.4
Campbell, Shen.;5;31;6.2
Paige, And.;4;24;6.0
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;7;49;7.0
Carson, And.;4;24;6.0
Howell, M-G;8;48;6.0
Cuneo, Alex.;9;41;4.6
Bates, Frank.;7;27;3.9
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;4;19;4.8
Howell, M-G;8;32;4.0
Leisure, Dale.;7;22;3.1
Johnson, Dale.;7;21;3.0
J.Stevens, Shen.;5;14;2.8
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;12;222;18.5
Stansberry, Alex.;14;207;14.8
K.Warfel, PH;11;160;14.5
W.Warfel, PH;13;176;13.5
Hosier, Alex.;14;186;13.3
Allman, Lap.;13;169;13.0
Turner, M-G;14;180;12.9
Peoples, APA;11;137;12.5
Greene, M-G;14;170;12.1
Brunnemer, PH;10;120;12.0
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Peoples, APA;11;109;9.9
Allman, Lapel;13;116;8.9
Sperry, Frank.;13;90;6.9
Rees, LC;12;79;6.6
Voss, Dale.;13;80;6.2
Lloyd, PH;9;53;5.9
Schmiedel, Dale.;13;75;5.8
Johnson, Dale.;12;68;5.7
W.Warfel, PH;13;73;5.6
Bates, Frank.13;72;5.5
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;13;65;5.0
Rosenkrans, PH;13;49;3.8
Martin, PH;13;37;2.8
Stansberry, Alex;14;38;2.7
Bates, Frank.;13;33;2.5
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;14;88;6.3
Rees, LC;12;55;4.6
Hosier, Alex.;14;62;4.4
Clervrain, LC;12;47;3.9
K.Warfel, PH;11;39;3.5
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 1.
