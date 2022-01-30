Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;15;305;20.3

Johnson, Dale.;12;230;19.2

Dunham, PH;16;295;18.4

Campbell, Shen.;12;210;17.5

Howell, M-G;12;193;16.1

Schwinn, Frank.;14;218;15.6

House, LC;14;217;15.5

Reese, El.;12;172;14.3

Wills, And.;13;184;14.2

Adams, Dale.;13;163;12.5

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;14;126;9.0

Wilson, Dale.;13;102;7.8

Cuneo, Alex.;14;108;7.7

Schwinn, Frank.;14;100;7.1

Campbell, Shen.;12;78;6.5

Johnson, Dale.;12;77;6.4

Sallee, El.;9;56;6.2

Watson, LC;14;87;6.2

Ingram, And.;14;81;5.8

Gustin, PH;16;90;5.6

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;13;112;8.6

Howell, M-G;12;81;6.8

Carson, And.;15;82;5.5

D.Stevens, Shen.;10;46;4.6

Cuneo, Alex.;14;60;4.3

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Howell, M-G;12;56;4.7

Carson, And.;15;67;4.5

Leisure, Dale.;13;47;3.6

Johnson, Dale.;12;36;3.0

Mangium, APA;12;30;2.5

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;20;346;17.3

Stansberry, Alex.;22;361;16.4

K.Warfel, PH;18;278;15.4

W.Warfel, PH;18;253;14.1

Hosier, Alex.;22;299;13.6

Allman, Lap.;22;291;13.2

Turner, M-G;22;272;12.4

Bates, Frank.;21;257;12.2

Peoples, APA;18;220;12.2

Brunnemer, PH;17;202;11.9

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Allman, Lapel;22;212;9.6

Peoples, APA;18;172;9.6

Rees, LC;20;151;7.6

Johnson, Dale.;18;127;7.1

Voss, Dale.;21;136;6.5

Sperry, Frank.;21;135;6.4

Bates, Frank.21;132;6.3

Lloyd, PH;16;95;5.9

Hosier, Alex.;22;127;5.8

W.Warfel, PH;18;102;5.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;22;110;5.0

Rosenkrans, PH;17;61;3.6

Bates, Frank.;21;68;3.2

Stansberry, Alex;22;66;3.0

Martin, PH;20;59;3.0

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;22;137;6.2

Hosier, Alex.;22;92;4.2

Clervrain, LC;20;83;4.2

Rees, LC;20;79;4.0

K.Warfel, PH;18;57;3.2

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 29.

