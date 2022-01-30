Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;15;305;20.3
Johnson, Dale.;12;230;19.2
Dunham, PH;16;295;18.4
Campbell, Shen.;12;210;17.5
Howell, M-G;12;193;16.1
Schwinn, Frank.;14;218;15.6
House, LC;14;217;15.5
Reese, El.;12;172;14.3
Wills, And.;13;184;14.2
Adams, Dale.;13;163;12.5
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;14;126;9.0
Wilson, Dale.;13;102;7.8
Cuneo, Alex.;14;108;7.7
Schwinn, Frank.;14;100;7.1
Campbell, Shen.;12;78;6.5
Johnson, Dale.;12;77;6.4
Sallee, El.;9;56;6.2
Watson, LC;14;87;6.2
Ingram, And.;14;81;5.8
Gustin, PH;16;90;5.6
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;13;112;8.6
Howell, M-G;12;81;6.8
Carson, And.;15;82;5.5
D.Stevens, Shen.;10;46;4.6
Cuneo, Alex.;14;60;4.3
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Howell, M-G;12;56;4.7
Carson, And.;15;67;4.5
Leisure, Dale.;13;47;3.6
Johnson, Dale.;12;36;3.0
Mangium, APA;12;30;2.5
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;20;346;17.3
Stansberry, Alex.;22;361;16.4
K.Warfel, PH;18;278;15.4
W.Warfel, PH;18;253;14.1
Hosier, Alex.;22;299;13.6
Allman, Lap.;22;291;13.2
Turner, M-G;22;272;12.4
Bates, Frank.;21;257;12.2
Peoples, APA;18;220;12.2
Brunnemer, PH;17;202;11.9
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Allman, Lapel;22;212;9.6
Peoples, APA;18;172;9.6
Rees, LC;20;151;7.6
Johnson, Dale.;18;127;7.1
Voss, Dale.;21;136;6.5
Sperry, Frank.;21;135;6.4
Bates, Frank.21;132;6.3
Lloyd, PH;16;95;5.9
Hosier, Alex.;22;127;5.8
W.Warfel, PH;18;102;5.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;22;110;5.0
Rosenkrans, PH;17;61;3.6
Bates, Frank.;21;68;3.2
Stansberry, Alex;22;66;3.0
Martin, PH;20;59;3.0
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;22;137;6.2
Hosier, Alex.;22;92;4.2
Clervrain, LC;20;83;4.2
Rees, LC;20;79;4.0
K.Warfel, PH;18;57;3.2
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 29.
