Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;17;338;19.9
Dunham, PH;20;376;18.8
Johnson, Dale.;15;274;18.3
Schwinn, Frank.;17;302;17.8
Howell, M-G;17;284;16.7
Campbell, Shen.;16;263;16.4
House, LC;18;283;15.7
Wills, And.;15;220;14.7
Reese, El.;13;187;14.4
Adams, Dale.;17;227;13.4
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;18;157;8.7
Wilson, Dale.;17;133;7.8
Schwinn, Frank.;17;132;7.8
Cuneo, Alex.;18;128;7.1
Sallee, El.;10;68;6.8
Johnson, Dale.;15;86;6.4
Campbell, Shen.;16;96;6.0
Ingram, And.;16;96;6.0
Watson, LC;18;108;6.0
Gustin, PH;20;113;5.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;17;137;8.1
Carson, And.;17;96;5.6
Howell, M-G;17;98;4.7
Cuneo, Alex.;18;73;4.1
D.Stevens, Shen.;14;53;3.8
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Howell, M-G;17;80;4.7
Carson, And.;17;74;4.4
Leisure, Dale.;17;65;3.8
Johnson, Dale.;15;40;2.7
Davenport, Frank.;17;43;2.5
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;21;364;17.3
Stansberry, Alex.;23;396;17.2
K.Warfel, PH;23;360;15.7
W.Warfel, PH;23;315;13.7
Hosier, Alex.;23;314;13.7
Allman, Lap.;25;335;13.4
Turner, M-G;23;283;12.3
Bates, Frank.;21;257;12.2
Peoples, APA;19;230;12.1
Greene, M-G;23;264;11.5
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Allman, Lapel;25;250;10.0
Peoples, APA;19;179;9.4
Rees, LC;21;161;7.7
Johnson, Dale.;19;136;7.2
Voss, Dale.;22;145;6.6
Sperry, Frank.;21;135;6.4
Bates, Frank.21;132;6.3
Lloyd, PH;21;131;6.2
Muterspaugh, Shen.;15;91;6.1
Hosier, Alex.;23;130;5.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;25;128;5.1
Bates, Frank.;21;68;3.2
Stansberry, Alex;23;74;3.2
Rosenkrans, PH;22;70;3.2
Martin, PH;25;69;2.8
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;23;144;6.3
Hosier, Alex.;23;94;4.1
Clervrain, LC;21;83;4.0
Rees, LC;21;82;3.9
K.Warfel, PH;23;69;3.0
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, February 12.
