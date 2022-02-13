Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;17;338;19.9

Dunham, PH;20;376;18.8

Johnson, Dale.;15;274;18.3

Schwinn, Frank.;17;302;17.8

Howell, M-G;17;284;16.7

Campbell, Shen.;16;263;16.4

House, LC;18;283;15.7

Wills, And.;15;220;14.7

Reese, El.;13;187;14.4

Adams, Dale.;17;227;13.4

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;18;157;8.7

Wilson, Dale.;17;133;7.8

Schwinn, Frank.;17;132;7.8

Cuneo, Alex.;18;128;7.1

Sallee, El.;10;68;6.8

Johnson, Dale.;15;86;6.4

Campbell, Shen.;16;96;6.0

Ingram, And.;16;96;6.0

Watson, LC;18;108;6.0

Gustin, PH;20;113;5.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;17;137;8.1

Carson, And.;17;96;5.6

Howell, M-G;17;98;4.7

Cuneo, Alex.;18;73;4.1

D.Stevens, Shen.;14;53;3.8

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Howell, M-G;17;80;4.7

Carson, And.;17;74;4.4

Leisure, Dale.;17;65;3.8

Johnson, Dale.;15;40;2.7

Davenport, Frank.;17;43;2.5

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;21;364;17.3

Stansberry, Alex.;23;396;17.2

K.Warfel, PH;23;360;15.7

W.Warfel, PH;23;315;13.7

Hosier, Alex.;23;314;13.7

Allman, Lap.;25;335;13.4

Turner, M-G;23;283;12.3

Bates, Frank.;21;257;12.2

Peoples, APA;19;230;12.1

Greene, M-G;23;264;11.5

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Allman, Lapel;25;250;10.0

Peoples, APA;19;179;9.4

Rees, LC;21;161;7.7

Johnson, Dale.;19;136;7.2

Voss, Dale.;22;145;6.6

Sperry, Frank.;21;135;6.4

Bates, Frank.21;132;6.3

Lloyd, PH;21;131;6.2

Muterspaugh, Shen.;15;91;6.1

Hosier, Alex.;23;130;5.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;25;128;5.1

Bates, Frank.;21;68;3.2

Stansberry, Alex;23;74;3.2

Rosenkrans, PH;22;70;3.2

Martin, PH;25;69;2.8

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;23;144;6.3

Hosier, Alex.;23;94;4.1

Clervrain, LC;21;83;4.0

Rees, LC;21;82;3.9

K.Warfel, PH;23;69;3.0

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, February 12.

