Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Johnson, Dale.;11;216;19.6

Carson, And.;13;249;19.2

Dunham, PH;14;260;18.6

Reese, El.;9;151;16.8

Campbell, Shen.;10;163;16.3

Howell, M-G;12;193;16.1

Schwinn, Frank.;12;191;15.9

House, LC;12;179;14.9

J.Stevens, Shen.;10;141;14.1

Jeffers, LC;13;177;13.6

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;12;100;8.3

Wilson, Dale.;11;88;8.0

Cuneo, Alex.;13;102;7.8

Schwinn, Frank.;12;87;7.3

Watson, LC;12;82;6.8

Johnson, Dale.;11;71;6.5

Campbell, Shen.;10;64;6.4

Ingram, And.;12;67;5.6

Harpe, Alex.;12;66;5.5

Gustin, PH;14;74;5.3

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;11;86;7.8

Howell, M-G;12;81;6.8

Carson, And.;13;68;5.2

D.Stevens, Shen.;8;38;4.8

Cuneo, Alex.;13;58;4.5

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, And.;13;61;4.7

Howell, M-G;12;56;4.7

Leisure, Dale.;11;38;3.5

Johnson, Dale.;11;32;2.9

Mangium, APA;11;30;2.7

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;15;266;17.7

Stansberry, Alex.;18;277;15.4

K.Warfel, PH;16;229;14.3

Hosier, Alex.;18;253;14.1

W.Warfel, PH;18;253;14.1

Allman, Lap.;20;267;13.4

Peoples, APA;14;178;12.7

Turner, M-G;21;261;12.4

Greene, M-G;21;254;12.1

Bates, Frank.;18;212;11.8

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Peoples, APA;14;138;9.9

Allman, Lapel;20;184;9.2

Rees, LC;15;115;7.7

Sperry, Frank.;18;123;6.8

Johnson, Dale.;15;97;6.5

Bates, Frank.18;112;6.2

Voss, Dale.;18;111;6.2

Lloyd, PH;14;82;5.9

W.Warfel, PH;18;102;5.7

Rosenkrans, PH;15;82;5.5

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;20;102;5.1

Rosenkrans, PH;15;56;3.7

Stansberry, Alex;18;57;3.2

Martin, PH;18;55;3.1

Bates, Frank.;18;52;2.9

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;18;110;6.1

Clervrain, LC;15;63;4.2

Rees, LC;15;63;4.2

Hosier, Alex.;18;73;4.1

K.Warfel, PH;16;48;3.0

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 22.

