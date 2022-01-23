Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Johnson, Dale.;11;216;19.6
Carson, And.;13;249;19.2
Dunham, PH;14;260;18.6
Reese, El.;9;151;16.8
Campbell, Shen.;10;163;16.3
Howell, M-G;12;193;16.1
Schwinn, Frank.;12;191;15.9
House, LC;12;179;14.9
J.Stevens, Shen.;10;141;14.1
Jeffers, LC;13;177;13.6
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;12;100;8.3
Wilson, Dale.;11;88;8.0
Cuneo, Alex.;13;102;7.8
Schwinn, Frank.;12;87;7.3
Watson, LC;12;82;6.8
Johnson, Dale.;11;71;6.5
Campbell, Shen.;10;64;6.4
Ingram, And.;12;67;5.6
Harpe, Alex.;12;66;5.5
Gustin, PH;14;74;5.3
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;11;86;7.8
Howell, M-G;12;81;6.8
Carson, And.;13;68;5.2
D.Stevens, Shen.;8;38;4.8
Cuneo, Alex.;13;58;4.5
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;13;61;4.7
Howell, M-G;12;56;4.7
Leisure, Dale.;11;38;3.5
Johnson, Dale.;11;32;2.9
Mangium, APA;11;30;2.7
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;15;266;17.7
Stansberry, Alex.;18;277;15.4
K.Warfel, PH;16;229;14.3
Hosier, Alex.;18;253;14.1
W.Warfel, PH;18;253;14.1
Allman, Lap.;20;267;13.4
Peoples, APA;14;178;12.7
Turner, M-G;21;261;12.4
Greene, M-G;21;254;12.1
Bates, Frank.;18;212;11.8
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Peoples, APA;14;138;9.9
Allman, Lapel;20;184;9.2
Rees, LC;15;115;7.7
Sperry, Frank.;18;123;6.8
Johnson, Dale.;15;97;6.5
Bates, Frank.18;112;6.2
Voss, Dale.;18;111;6.2
Lloyd, PH;14;82;5.9
W.Warfel, PH;18;102;5.7
Rosenkrans, PH;15;82;5.5
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;20;102;5.1
Rosenkrans, PH;15;56;3.7
Stansberry, Alex;18;57;3.2
Martin, PH;18;55;3.1
Bates, Frank.;18;52;2.9
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;18;110;6.1
Clervrain, LC;15;63;4.2
Rees, LC;15;63;4.2
Hosier, Alex.;18;73;4.1
K.Warfel, PH;16;48;3.0
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 22.
