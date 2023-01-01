Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, Anderson;4;82;20.5
Howell, Madison-Grant;9;165;18.3
Murphy, Anderson;5;82;16.4
Ingram, Anderson;6;97;16.2
Watson, Liberty Christian;9;130;14.4
Gustin, Pendleton Heights;9;115;12.8
Harpe, Alexandria;9;112;12.4
Scott, Anderson Prep;7;85;12.1
Kelley, Liberty Christian;9;109;12.1
Southerland, Madison-Grant;9;106;11.8
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Newsome, Daleville;7;65;9.3
Gustin, Pendleton Heights;9;80;8.9
Ward, Alexandria;5;33;6.6
Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;8;52;6.5
Watson, Liberty Christian;9;58;6.4
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Howell, Madison-Grant;9;55;6.1
Cuneo, Alexandria;9;38;4.2
Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;9;38;4.2
Wright, Frankton;9;38;4.2
Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;8;33;4.1
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Ca. Anderson, Anderson Prep;7;23;3.3
Carson, Anderson;4;12;3.0
Cuneo, Alexandria;9;24;2.7
Howell, Madison-Grant;9;24;2.7
Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;8;19;2.4
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;12;275;22.9
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;263;20.2
Wills, Lapel;13;224;17.2
Gothrup, Daleville;13;209;16.1
Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;148;14.8
W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;188;14.5
Starks, Anderson;14;195;13.9
Poynter, Lapel;13;164;12.6
Moore, Madison-Grant;13;153;11.8
Collins, Frankton;12;132;11.0
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.
Wills, Lapel;13;188;14.5
Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;110;11.0
Johnson, Daleville;13;92;7.1
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;13;88;6.8
W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;87;6.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Greene, Madison-Grant;14;68;4.9
Renihan, Lapel;13;56;4.3
Hosier, Alexandria;12;47;3.9
Haseman, Lapel;13;45;3.5
Eldridge, Anderson Prep;8;25;3.1
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;12;66;5.5
Greene, Madison-Grant;14;68;4.9
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;52;4.0
Johnson, Daleville;13;50;3.8
Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;35;3.5
Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 31.