Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex.;5;72;14.4
K.Warfel, PH;4;55;13.8
Bates, Frank.;3;40;13.3
Greene, M-G;5;64;12.8
W.Warfel, PH;4;50;12.5
Turner, M-G;5;62;12.4
Peoples, APA;5;61;12.2
Hosier, Alex.;5;60;12.0
Shepherd, Shen.;3;36;12.0
2 players tied;;;11.5
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Peoples, APA;5;51;10.2
W.Warfel, PH;4;30;7.5
Chandler, Shen.;3;21;7.0
Smith, Alex.;5;35;7.0
Stow, Lapel;2;14;7.0
Voss, Dale.;5;32;6.4
Lloyd, PH;3;19;6.3
Muterspaugh, Shen.;3;19;6.3
Allman, Lapel;2;12;6.0
Sperry, Frank.;3;17;5.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;2;10;5.0
Bates, Frank.;3;10;3.3
Haseman, Lapel;2;6;3.0
Martin, PH;4;12;3.0
Rosenkrans, PH;4;12;3.0
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex.;5;38;7.6
Shepherd, Shen.;3;14;4.7
Hosier, Alex.;5;23;4.6
Isom, Dale.;5;17;3.4
Sperry, Frank.;3;10;3.3
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, November 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.