Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex.;5;72;14.4

K.Warfel, PH;4;55;13.8

Bates, Frank.;3;40;13.3

Greene, M-G;5;64;12.8

W.Warfel, PH;4;50;12.5

Turner, M-G;5;62;12.4

Peoples, APA;5;61;12.2

Hosier, Alex.;5;60;12.0

Shepherd, Shen.;3;36;12.0

2 players tied;;;11.5

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Peoples, APA;5;51;10.2

W.Warfel, PH;4;30;7.5

Chandler, Shen.;3;21;7.0

Smith, Alex.;5;35;7.0

Stow, Lapel;2;14;7.0

Voss, Dale.;5;32;6.4

Lloyd, PH;3;19;6.3

Muterspaugh, Shen.;3;19;6.3

Allman, Lapel;2;12;6.0

Sperry, Frank.;3;17;5.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;2;10;5.0

Bates, Frank.;3;10;3.3

Haseman, Lapel;2;6;3.0

Martin, PH;4;12;3.0

Rosenkrans, PH;4;12;3.0

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex.;5;38;7.6

Shepherd, Shen.;3;14;4.7

Hosier, Alex.;5;23;4.6

Isom, Dale.;5;17;3.4

Sperry, Frank.;3;10;3.3

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, November 20.

