Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, Anderson;8;168;21.0
Howell, Madison-Grant;11;191;17.4
Watson, Liberty Christian;12;173;14.4
Ingram, Anderson;10;143;14.3
Southerland, Madison-Grant;11;150;13.6
Murphy, Anderson;8;107;13.4
Mozingo, Pendleton Heights;12;151;12.6
Harpe, Alexandria;11;156;12.4
Gustin, Pendleton Heights;12;145;12.1
Scott, Anderson Prep;10;117;11.7
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Newsome, Daleville;8;71;8.9
Gustin, Pendleton Heights;12;94;7.8
Tomlinson, Shenandoah;8;50;6.3
Gardner, Frankton;12;72;6.0
Leech, Daleville;9;54;6.0
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Howell, Madison-Grant;11;73;6.6
Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;12;51;4.3
Wright, Frankton;12;48;4.0
Cuneo, Alexandria;11;43;3.9
Southerland, Madison-Grant;11;41;3.7
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Ca. Anderson, Anderson Prep;7;23;3.3
Carson, Anderson;8;22;2.8
Howell, Madison-Grant;11;29;2.6
Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;11;27;2.5
Cuneo, Alexandria;11;25;2.3
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;16;384;24.0
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;17;344;20.2
Gothrup, Daleville;13;209;16.1
Wills, Lapel;17;270;15.9
W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;17;241;14.2
Peoples, Anderson Prep;12;164;13.7
Starks, Anderson;16;216;13.5
Poynter, Lapel;17;212;12.5
Moore, Madison-Grant;15;172;11.5
Sperry, Frankton;15;169;11.3
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.
Wills, Lapel;17;227;13.4
Peoples, Anderson Prep;12;128;10.7
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;17;121;7.1
Johnson, Daleville;13;92;7.1
W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;17;107;6.3
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Greene, Madison-Grant;16;77;4.8
Renihan, Lapel;17;66;3.9
Hosier, Alexandria;16;58;3.6
Haseman, Lapel;17;51;3.0
Harpe, Alexandria;16;46;2.9
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;16;79;4.9
Greene, Madison-Grant;16;73;4.6
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;17;67;3.9
Johnson, Daleville;13;50;3.8
Peoples, Anderson Prep;12;39;3.3
Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 7.