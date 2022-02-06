Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;17;338;19.9
Johnson, Dale.;12;230;19.2
Dunham, PH;17;318;18.7
Campbell, Shen.;14;234;16.7
Schwinn, Frank.;15;250;16.7
Howell, M-G;14;232;16.6
House, LC;16;247;15.4
Wills, And.;15;220;14.7
Reese, El.;13;187;14.4
Jeffers, LC;17;223;13.1
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;16;144;9.0
Wilson, Dale.;14;108;7.7
Schwinn, Frank.;15;111;7.4
Cuneo, Alex.;16;112;7.0
Sallee, El.;10;68;6.8
Johnson, Dale.;12;77;6.4
Campbell, Shen.;14;85;6.1
Watson, LC;16;97;6.1
Ingram, And.;16;96;6.0
Gustin, PH;17;97;5.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;14;118;8.4
Howell, M-G;14;85;6.1
Carson, And.;17;96;5.6
Cuneo, Alex.;16;65;4.1
D.Stevens, Shen.;12;48;4.0
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Howell, M-G;14;64;4.6
Carson, And.;17;74;4.4
Leisure, Dale.;14;53;3.8
Johnson, Dale.;12;36;3.0
2 players tied;;;2.3
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;21;364;17.3
Stansberry, Alex.;23;396;17.2
K.Warfel, PH;20;326;16.3
W.Warfel, PH;20;287;14.4
Hosier, Alex.;23;314;13.7
Allman, Lap.;24;321;13.4
Turner, M-G;23;283;12.3
Bates, Frank.;21;257;12.2
Peoples, APA;18;220;12.2
Greene, M-G;23;264;11.5
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Allman, Lapel;24;239;10.0
Peoples, APA;18;172;9.6
Rees, LC;21;161;7.7
Johnson, Dale.;18;127;7.1
Voss, Dale.;21;136;6.5
Sperry, Frank.;21;135;6.4
Lloyd, PH;18;115;6.4
Bates, Frank.21;132;6.3
Hosier, Alex.;23;130;5.7
W.Warfel, PH;20;110;5.5
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;24;120;5.0
Rosenkrans, PH;19;64;3.4
Bates, Frank.;21;68;3.2
Stansberry, Alex;23;74;3.2
Martin, PH;22;65;3.0
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;23;144;6.3
Hosier, Alex.;23;94;4.1
Clervrain, LC;21;83;4.0
Rees, LC;21;82;3.9
K.Warfel, PH;20;62;3.1
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, February 5.
