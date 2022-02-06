Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;17;338;19.9

Johnson, Dale.;12;230;19.2

Dunham, PH;17;318;18.7

Campbell, Shen.;14;234;16.7

Schwinn, Frank.;15;250;16.7

Howell, M-G;14;232;16.6

House, LC;16;247;15.4

Wills, And.;15;220;14.7

Reese, El.;13;187;14.4

Jeffers, LC;17;223;13.1

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;16;144;9.0

Wilson, Dale.;14;108;7.7

Schwinn, Frank.;15;111;7.4

Cuneo, Alex.;16;112;7.0

Sallee, El.;10;68;6.8

Johnson, Dale.;12;77;6.4

Campbell, Shen.;14;85;6.1

Watson, LC;16;97;6.1

Ingram, And.;16;96;6.0

Gustin, PH;17;97;5.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;14;118;8.4

Howell, M-G;14;85;6.1

Carson, And.;17;96;5.6

Cuneo, Alex.;16;65;4.1

D.Stevens, Shen.;12;48;4.0

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Howell, M-G;14;64;4.6

Carson, And.;17;74;4.4

Leisure, Dale.;14;53;3.8

Johnson, Dale.;12;36;3.0

2 players tied;;;2.3

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;21;364;17.3

Stansberry, Alex.;23;396;17.2

K.Warfel, PH;20;326;16.3

W.Warfel, PH;20;287;14.4

Hosier, Alex.;23;314;13.7

Allman, Lap.;24;321;13.4

Turner, M-G;23;283;12.3

Bates, Frank.;21;257;12.2

Peoples, APA;18;220;12.2

Greene, M-G;23;264;11.5

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Allman, Lapel;24;239;10.0

Peoples, APA;18;172;9.6

Rees, LC;21;161;7.7

Johnson, Dale.;18;127;7.1

Voss, Dale.;21;136;6.5

Sperry, Frank.;21;135;6.4

Lloyd, PH;18;115;6.4

Bates, Frank.21;132;6.3

Hosier, Alex.;23;130;5.7

W.Warfel, PH;20;110;5.5

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;24;120;5.0

Rosenkrans, PH;19;64;3.4

Bates, Frank.;21;68;3.2

Stansberry, Alex;23;74;3.2

Martin, PH;22;65;3.0

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;23;144;6.3

Hosier, Alex.;23;94;4.1

Clervrain, LC;21;83;4.0

Rees, LC;21;82;3.9

K.Warfel, PH;20;62;3.1

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, February 5.

