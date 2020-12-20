Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Dec. 19)

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;13;0;1.000

Alexandria;10;1;.909

Shenandoah;9;3;.750

Pendleton Heights;5;4;.556

Anderson;5;5;.500

Madison-Grant;4;5;.444

Lapel;4;6;.400

Daleville;3;7;.300

Elwood;2;5;.286

Liberty Christian;1;4;.200

Anderson Prep;0;9;.000

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;5;0;1.000

Shenandoah;5;1;.833

Frankton;4;1;.800

Daleville;3;2;.600

Liberty Christian;4;3;.571

Alexandria;1;1;.500

Anderson;1;2;.333

Lapel;1;3;.250

Anderson Prep;0;2;.000

Pendleton Heights;0;2;.000

Elwood;0;3;.000

