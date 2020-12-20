Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Dec. 19)
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;13;0;1.000
Alexandria;10;1;.909
Shenandoah;9;3;.750
Pendleton Heights;5;4;.556
Anderson;5;5;.500
Madison-Grant;4;5;.444
Lapel;4;6;.400
Daleville;3;7;.300
Elwood;2;5;.286
Liberty Christian;1;4;.200
Anderson Prep;0;9;.000
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;5;0;1.000
Shenandoah;5;1;.833
Frankton;4;1;.800
Daleville;3;2;.600
Liberty Christian;4;3;.571
Alexandria;1;1;.500
Anderson;1;2;.333
Lapel;1;3;.250
Anderson Prep;0;2;.000
Pendleton Heights;0;2;.000
Elwood;0;3;.000
