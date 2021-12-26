Area Records (Through games of Saturday, December 25)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;5;1;.833
Daleville;5;1;.833
Liberty Christian;5;3;.625
Madison-Grant;4;3;.571
Frankton;3;3;.500
Lapel;4;4;.500
Shenandoah;2;4;.333
Alexandria;2;5;.286
Pendleton Heights;1;5;.167
Anderson Prep;0;6;.000
Elwood;0;6;.000
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;11;2;.846
Pendleton Heights;10;3;.769
Alexandria;9;3;.750
Lapel;9;4;.692
Madison-Grant;8;4;.667
Liberty Christian;6;6;.500
Anderson Prep;4;8;.333
Anderson;4;9;.308
Shenandoah;3;7;.300
Daleville;3;9;.250
Elwood;0;13;.000
