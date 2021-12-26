Area Records (Through games of Saturday, December 25)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;5;1;.833

Daleville;5;1;.833

Liberty Christian;5;3;.625

Madison-Grant;4;3;.571

Frankton;3;3;.500

Lapel;4;4;.500

Shenandoah;2;4;.333

Alexandria;2;5;.286

Pendleton Heights;1;5;.167

Anderson Prep;0;6;.000

Elwood;0;6;.000

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;11;2;.846

Pendleton Heights;10;3;.769

Alexandria;9;3;.750

Lapel;9;4;.692

Madison-Grant;8;4;.667

Liberty Christian;6;6;.500

Anderson Prep;4;8;.333

Anderson;4;9;.308

Shenandoah;3;7;.300

Daleville;3;9;.250

Elwood;0;13;.000

