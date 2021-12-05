Area Records (Through games of Saturday, December 4)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;3;0;1.000
Lapel;3;1;.750
Liberty Christian;3;1;.750
Daleville;2;1;.667
Madison-Grant;2;1;.667
Alexandria;2;2;.500
Shenandoah;2;2;.500
Frankton;1;2;.333
Anderson Prep;0;3;.000
Elwood;0;3;.000
Pendleton Heights;0;3;.000
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;8;1;.889
Pendleton Heights;7;1;.875
Alexandria;7;2;.778
Lapel;6;2;.750
Madison-Grant;5;2;.714
Anderson Prep;4;5;.444
Liberty Christian;3;4;.429
Anderson;3;5;.375
Daleville;3;5;.375
Shenandoah;3;6;.333
Elwood;0;10;.000
