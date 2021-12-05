Area Records (Through games of Saturday, December 4)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;3;0;1.000

Lapel;3;1;.750

Liberty Christian;3;1;.750

Daleville;2;1;.667

Madison-Grant;2;1;.667

Alexandria;2;2;.500

Shenandoah;2;2;.500

Frankton;1;2;.333

Anderson Prep;0;3;.000

Elwood;0;3;.000

Pendleton Heights;0;3;.000

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;8;1;.889

Pendleton Heights;7;1;.875

Alexandria;7;2;.778

Lapel;6;2;.750

Madison-Grant;5;2;.714

Anderson Prep;4;5;.444

Liberty Christian;3;4;.429

Anderson;3;5;.375

Daleville;3;5;.375

Shenandoah;3;6;.333

Elwood;0;10;.000

