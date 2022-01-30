Area Records (Through games of Saturday, January 29)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;14;3;.824
Daleville;8;5;.615
Madison-Grant;9;6;.600
Shenandoah;8;6;.571
Liberty Christian;9;7;.563
Frankton;7;8;.467
Lapel;7;9;.438
Alexandria;6;10;.375
Pendleton Heights;4;12;.250
Anderson Prep;1;13;.071
Elwood;1;13;.071
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;17;5;.772
Frankton;17;5;.772
Pendleton Heights;17;5;.772
Lapel;15;7;.682
Madison-Grant;12;10;.545
Liberty Christian;10;11;.476
Shenandoah;6;10;.375
Anderson;8;14;.364
Anderson Prep;6;13;.316
Daleville;6;15;.286
Elwood;0;21;.000
