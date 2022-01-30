Area Records (Through games of Saturday, January 29)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;14;3;.824

Daleville;8;5;.615

Madison-Grant;9;6;.600

Shenandoah;8;6;.571

Liberty Christian;9;7;.563

Frankton;7;8;.467

Lapel;7;9;.438

Alexandria;6;10;.375

Pendleton Heights;4;12;.250

Anderson Prep;1;13;.071

Elwood;1;13;.071

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;17;5;.772

Frankton;17;5;.772

Pendleton Heights;17;5;.772

Lapel;15;7;.682

Madison-Grant;12;10;.545

Liberty Christian;10;11;.476

Shenandoah;6;10;.375

Anderson;8;14;.364

Anderson Prep;6;13;.316

Daleville;6;15;.286

Elwood;0;21;.000

