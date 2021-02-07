Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Feb 6)
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
*Frankton;23;3;.885
Alexandria;22;3;.880
*Shenandoah;21;3;.875
Anderson;13;11;.542
Pendleton Heights;11;11;.500
Lapel;10;11;.476
Madison-Grant;8;15;.348
Liberty Christian;4;9;.308
Daleville;6;16;.273
Elwood;4;18;.181
Anderson Prep;0;17;.000
*--Denotes Sectional Champion
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;14;2;.875
Shenandoah;16;3;.842
Liberty Christian;10;7;.588
Anderson;7;6;.538
Frankton;9;9;.500
Daleville;5;6;.455
Lapel;6;9;.400
Pendleton Heights;5;10;.333
Alexandria;5;12;.294
Anderson Prep;2;13;.133
Elwood;1;15;.063
