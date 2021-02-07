Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Feb 6)

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

*Frankton;23;3;.885

Alexandria;22;3;.880

*Shenandoah;21;3;.875

Anderson;13;11;.542

Pendleton Heights;11;11;.500

Lapel;10;11;.476

Madison-Grant;8;15;.348

Liberty Christian;4;9;.308

Daleville;6;16;.273

Elwood;4;18;.181

Anderson Prep;0;17;.000

*--Denotes Sectional Champion

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;14;2;.875

Shenandoah;16;3;.842

Liberty Christian;10;7;.588

Anderson;7;6;.538

Frankton;9;9;.500

Daleville;5;6;.455

Lapel;6;9;.400

Pendleton Heights;5;10;.333

Alexandria;5;12;.294

Anderson Prep;2;13;.133

Elwood;1;15;.063

