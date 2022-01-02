Area Records (Through games of Saturday, January 1)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;5;2;.714
Daleville;5;2;.714
Liberty Christian;6;3;.667
Madison-Grant;5;4;.556
Shenandoah;4;4;.500
Alexandria;4;5;.444
Lapel;4;5;.444
Frankton;3;4;.429
Pendleton Heights;1;8;.111
Anderson Prep;0;6;.000
Elwood;0;7;.000
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;11;3;.785
Pendleton Heights;10;3;.769
Alexandria;10;4;.714
Lapel;10;5;.667
Madison-Grant;9;5;.643
Liberty Christian;6;6;.500
Anderson Prep;4;8;.333
Daleville;4;9;.308
Shenandoah;3;7;.300
Anderson;4;10;.286
Elwood;0;14;.000
