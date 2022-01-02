Area Records (Through games of Saturday, January 1)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;5;2;.714

Daleville;5;2;.714

Liberty Christian;6;3;.667

Madison-Grant;5;4;.556

Shenandoah;4;4;.500

Alexandria;4;5;.444

Lapel;4;5;.444

Frankton;3;4;.429

Pendleton Heights;1;8;.111

Anderson Prep;0;6;.000

Elwood;0;7;.000

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;11;3;.785

Pendleton Heights;10;3;.769

Alexandria;10;4;.714

Lapel;10;5;.667

Madison-Grant;9;5;.643

Liberty Christian;6;6;.500

Anderson Prep;4;8;.333

Daleville;4;9;.308

Shenandoah;3;7;.300

Anderson;4;10;.286

Elwood;0;14;.000

