Area Records (Through games of Saturday, January 22)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;12;3;.800

Liberty Christian;9;5;.643

Daleville;7;4;.636

Madison-Grant;8;5;.615

Shenandoah;7;5;.583

Lapel;7;7;.500

Frankton;6;7;.462

Alexandria;6;8;.429

Pendleton Heights;3;11;.214

Anderson Prep;1;11;.083

Elwood;1;11;.083

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;15;4;.789

Frankton;15;5;.750

Alexandria;14;5;.737

Lapel;14;7;.667

Madison-Grant;12;9;.571

Liberty Christian;9;9;.500

Anderson;8;12;.400

Shenandoah;5;9;.357

Anderson Prep;5;11;.313

Daleville;4;14;.222

Elwood;0;18;.000

