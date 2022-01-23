Area Records (Through games of Saturday, January 22)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;12;3;.800
Liberty Christian;9;5;.643
Daleville;7;4;.636
Madison-Grant;8;5;.615
Shenandoah;7;5;.583
Lapel;7;7;.500
Frankton;6;7;.462
Alexandria;6;8;.429
Pendleton Heights;3;11;.214
Anderson Prep;1;11;.083
Elwood;1;11;.083
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;15;4;.789
Frankton;15;5;.750
Alexandria;14;5;.737
Lapel;14;7;.667
Madison-Grant;12;9;.571
Liberty Christian;9;9;.500
Anderson;8;12;.400
Shenandoah;5;9;.357
Anderson Prep;5;11;.313
Daleville;4;14;.222
Elwood;0;18;.000
