Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Dec. 26)

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;13;1;.929

Alexandria;11;1;.917

Shenandoah;10;3;.769

Pendleton Heights;6;4;.600

Anderson;5;5;.500

Madison-Grant;4;5;.444

Lapel;5;7;.417

Daleville;3;7;.300

Elwood;2;5;.286

Liberty Christian;1;4;.200

Anderson Prep;0;10;.000

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;6;0;1.000

Shenandoah;6;1;.857

Frankton;4;1;.800

Liberty Christian;4;3;.571

Daleville;3;3;.500

Anderson;1;2;.333

Alexandria;1;3;.250

Lapel;1;4;.200

Anderson Prep;0;2;.000

Elwood;0;3;.000

Pendleton Heights;0;3;.000

