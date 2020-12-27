Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Dec. 26)
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;13;1;.929
Alexandria;11;1;.917
Shenandoah;10;3;.769
Pendleton Heights;6;4;.600
Anderson;5;5;.500
Madison-Grant;4;5;.444
Lapel;5;7;.417
Daleville;3;7;.300
Elwood;2;5;.286
Liberty Christian;1;4;.200
Anderson Prep;0;10;.000
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;6;0;1.000
Shenandoah;6;1;.857
Frankton;4;1;.800
Liberty Christian;4;3;.571
Daleville;3;3;.500
Anderson;1;2;.333
Alexandria;1;3;.250
Lapel;1;4;.200
Anderson Prep;0;2;.000
Elwood;0;3;.000
Pendleton Heights;0;3;.000
