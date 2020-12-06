Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Dec. 5)

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;9;0;1.000

Alexandria;5;1;.833

Pendleton Heights;3;1;.750

Shenandoah;4;3;.571

Anderson;3;4;.429

Madison-Grant;2;3;.400

Daleville;2;4;.333

Elwood;2;5;.286

Lapel;1;6;.142

Liberty Christian;0;3;.000

Anderson Prep;0;6;.000

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;3;0;1.000

Anderson;1;0;1.000

Daleville;1;0;1.000

Frankton;1;0;1.000

Liberty Christian;4;1;.800

Alexandria;1;1;.500

Pendleton Heights;0;0;.000

Shenandoah;0;0;.000

Anderson Prep;0;1;.000

Elwood;0;1;.000

Lapel;0;1;.000

