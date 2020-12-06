Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Dec. 5)
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;9;0;1.000
Alexandria;5;1;.833
Pendleton Heights;3;1;.750
Shenandoah;4;3;.571
Anderson;3;4;.429
Madison-Grant;2;3;.400
Daleville;2;4;.333
Elwood;2;5;.286
Lapel;1;6;.142
Liberty Christian;0;3;.000
Anderson Prep;0;6;.000
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;3;0;1.000
Anderson;1;0;1.000
Daleville;1;0;1.000
Frankton;1;0;1.000
Liberty Christian;4;1;.800
Alexandria;1;1;.500
Pendleton Heights;0;0;.000
Shenandoah;0;0;.000
Anderson Prep;0;1;.000
Elwood;0;1;.000
Lapel;0;1;.000
