Area Records (Through games of Saturday, January 15)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;10;2;.833

Daleville;6;3;.667

Liberty Christian;8;4;.667

Shenandoah;6;4;.600

Madison-Grant;7;5;.583

Alexandria;6;7;.462

Lapel;6;7;.462

Frankton;5;6;.455

Pendleton Heights;3;10;.231

Elwood;1;10;.091

Anderson Prep;0;10;.000

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;14;4;.778

Pendleton Heights;13;4;.764

Alexandria;11;5;.688

Lapel;12;6;.667

Madison-Grant;11;7;.611

Liberty Christian;7;8;.467

Anderson;7;10;.412

Shenandoah;5;8;.385

Anderson Prep;5;10;.333

Daleville;4;12;.250

Elwood;0;17;.000

