Area Records (Through games of Saturday, January 15)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;10;2;.833
Daleville;6;3;.667
Liberty Christian;8;4;.667
Shenandoah;6;4;.600
Madison-Grant;7;5;.583
Alexandria;6;7;.462
Lapel;6;7;.462
Frankton;5;6;.455
Pendleton Heights;3;10;.231
Elwood;1;10;.091
Anderson Prep;0;10;.000
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;14;4;.778
Pendleton Heights;13;4;.764
Alexandria;11;5;.688
Lapel;12;6;.667
Madison-Grant;11;7;.611
Liberty Christian;7;8;.467
Anderson;7;10;.412
Shenandoah;5;8;.385
Anderson Prep;5;10;.333
Daleville;4;12;.250
Elwood;0;17;.000
