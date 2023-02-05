Area Records (Through games of Saturday, February 4)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;15;3;.833

Madison-Grant;12;4;.750

Liberty Christian;10;7;.588

Lapel;9;9;.500

Alexandria;8;10;.444

Frankton;8;10;.444

Daleville;7;9;.438

Shenandoah;7;10;.412

Elwood;5;11;.313

Pendleton Heights;5;13;.278

Anderson Prep;1;15;.063

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;17;6;.739

x--Lapel;19;7;.731

Frankton;18;7;.720

Pendleton Heights;15;10;.600

Anderson Prep;11;12;.478

Madison-Grant;10;13;.435

Shenandoah;9;14;.391

Anderson;8;15;348

Daleville;3;19;.136

Elwood;2;21;.087

x—denotes sectional champion

