Area Records (Through games of Saturday, February 4)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;15;3;.833
Madison-Grant;12;4;.750
Liberty Christian;10;7;.588
Lapel;9;9;.500
Alexandria;8;10;.444
Frankton;8;10;.444
Daleville;7;9;.438
Shenandoah;7;10;.412
Elwood;5;11;.313
Pendleton Heights;5;13;.278
Anderson Prep;1;15;.063
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;17;6;.739
x--Lapel;19;7;.731
Frankton;18;7;.720
Pendleton Heights;15;10;.600
Anderson Prep;11;12;.478
Madison-Grant;10;13;.435
Shenandoah;9;14;.391
Anderson;8;15;348
Daleville;3;19;.136
Elwood;2;21;.087
x—denotes sectional champion