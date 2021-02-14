Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Feb 13)
Girls Basketball (Final)
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;22;3;.880
*Frankton;23;4;.852
*Shenandoah;21;4;.840
Anderson;13;11;.542
Pendleton Heights;11;11;.500
Lapel;10;11;.476
Madison-Grant;8;15;.348
Liberty Christian;4;9;.308
Daleville;6;16;.273
Elwood;4;18;.181
Anderson Prep;0;17;.000
*--Denotes Sectional Champion
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Shenandoah;18;3;.857
Madison-Grant;16;3;.842
Liberty Christian;12;7;.632
Frankton;11;9;.550
Anderson;8;8;.500
Daleville;6;8;.429
Lapel;6;11;.353
Pendleton Heights;6;12;.333
Alexandria;5;13;.278
Anderson Prep;2;14;.125
Elwood;2;16;.111
