Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Feb 13)

Girls Basketball (Final)

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;22;3;.880

*Frankton;23;4;.852

*Shenandoah;21;4;.840

Anderson;13;11;.542

Pendleton Heights;11;11;.500

Lapel;10;11;.476

Madison-Grant;8;15;.348

Liberty Christian;4;9;.308

Daleville;6;16;.273

Elwood;4;18;.181

Anderson Prep;0;17;.000

*--Denotes Sectional Champion

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Shenandoah;18;3;.857

Madison-Grant;16;3;.842

Liberty Christian;12;7;.632

Frankton;11;9;.550

Anderson;8;8;.500

Daleville;6;8;.429

Lapel;6;11;.353

Pendleton Heights;6;12;.333

Alexandria;5;13;.278

Anderson Prep;2;14;.125

Elwood;2;16;.111

