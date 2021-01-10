Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Jan. 9)

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;15;2;.882

Frankton;15;2;.882

Shenandoah;13;3;.813

Pendleton Heights;9;6;.600

Anderson;8;7;.533

Lapel;8;9;.471

Liberty Christian;3;6;.333

Madison-Grant;5;10;.333

Elwood;4;9;.308

Daleville;4;10;.286

Anderson Prep;0;15;.000

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;8;1;.889

Shenandoah;9;3;.750

Frankton;6;3;.667

Liberty Christian;8;4;.667

Anderson;3;4;.429

Daleville;3;4;.429

Pendleton Heights;3;4;.429

Alexandria;3;6;.333

Lapel;2;6;.250

Elwood;1;6;.143

Anderson Prep;0;7;.000 

