Area Records (Through games of Saturday, Jan. 9)
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;15;2;.882
Frankton;15;2;.882
Shenandoah;13;3;.813
Pendleton Heights;9;6;.600
Anderson;8;7;.533
Lapel;8;9;.471
Liberty Christian;3;6;.333
Madison-Grant;5;10;.333
Elwood;4;9;.308
Daleville;4;10;.286
Anderson Prep;0;15;.000
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;8;1;.889
Shenandoah;9;3;.750
Frankton;6;3;.667
Liberty Christian;8;4;.667
Anderson;3;4;.429
Daleville;3;4;.429
Pendleton Heights;3;4;.429
Alexandria;3;6;.333
Lapel;2;6;.250
Elwood;1;6;.143
Anderson Prep;0;7;.000
