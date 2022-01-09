Area Records (Through games of Saturday, January 8)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;8;2;.800
Daleville;6;2;.750
Liberty Christian;8;4;.667
Madison-Grant;7;4;.636
Shenandoah;6;4;.600
Lapel;6;6;.500
Alexandria;5;7;.417
Frankton;4;6;.400
Pendleton Heights;2;9;.182
Elwood;1;8;.111
Anderson Prep;0;9;.000
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Pendleton Heights;12;3;.800
Frankton;12;4;.750
Alexandria;11;4;.733
Lapel;11;6;.647
Madison-Grant;10;6;.625
Liberty Christian;7;8;.467
Anderson;6;10;.375
Anderson Prep;5;10;.333
Shenandoah;4;8;.333
Daleville;4;11;.267
Elwood;0;17;.000
