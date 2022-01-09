Area Records (Through games of Saturday, January 8)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;8;2;.800

Daleville;6;2;.750

Liberty Christian;8;4;.667

Madison-Grant;7;4;.636

Shenandoah;6;4;.600

Lapel;6;6;.500

Alexandria;5;7;.417

Frankton;4;6;.400

Pendleton Heights;2;9;.182

Elwood;1;8;.111

Anderson Prep;0;9;.000

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Pendleton Heights;12;3;.800

Frankton;12;4;.750

Alexandria;11;4;.733

Lapel;11;6;.647

Madison-Grant;10;6;.625

Liberty Christian;7;8;.467

Anderson;6;10;.375

Anderson Prep;5;10;.333

Shenandoah;4;8;.333

Daleville;4;11;.267

Elwood;0;17;.000

